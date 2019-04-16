Almost exactly 48 hours after Keith Miller concluded his official visit to Kansas he decided to give the Jayhawks his verbal commitment.

Shortly after his visit to Kansas on Sunday Miller told us the coaching staff made him feel like he was part of the team.

"The coaches were great and the vibe around me made me feel at home,” he said. “They made me feel like family and that I’m part of the team.”

Miller held a Kansas offer for a long time and a lot of that has to do with wide receivers coach Emmett Jones. He started building a relationship with Miller when he was at Texas Tech. Les Miles hired Jones last December and the Jayhawks immediately became a player in his recruiting.

"Coach Jones is my guy,” Miller said. “He has been recruiting me since he was at Texas Tech and we already had a strong bond. Being able to hang out with him and Dom Williams and Pooka, and all of the players was a blast. They all took care of me and it was a great environment.

"Coach Jones is an amazing coach. He isn’t just a coach, he's also a mentor. Me and him talk almost every day. We don’t just talk about sports, but school and about life and things like that. So, me and him have a great, strong bond and that was really the main reason why I committed to Tech when he was there.”

Miller also talked about his relationship with Kansas running Dom Williams since they are from the same area. Williams has given him a lot of information about his experience in the program.

At 6-foot-5 he is a big target and similar to receivers Jones has coached in the past at Texas Tech.

He holds offer from over 20 division one schools. He is the fifth commitment in the 2020 class for Les Miles and his staff.



