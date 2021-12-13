Jayhawks land record-breaking QB in Ethan Vasko

He is the three-time 6A Offensive Player of the Year and is the odds-on favorite to be the reigning Tidewater Player of the Year. In his career he has thrown for 9203 yards and 134 touchdowns.

Calling Vasko’s high school career a success would be an understatement. In his three years as a starter at Oscar Smith, he led them to three state championship games winning two of them.

“It feels awesome and I'm super excited,” Vasko said. “It's a big deal for sure. I was excited, I talked to Coach Z the other day when we got together about it, and man, it's exciting. It's a great feeling. I can't wait, my family's excited and so is KU.”

In the end Kansas quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski is going to get the quarterback he has been targeting for a long time.

In recruiting, information does not stay down for very long. But the Kansas coaches kept their involvement with Ethan Vasko under the radar for several months.

The relationship with Zebrowski started when he was the quarterbacks coach at Buffalo. Zebrowski extended an offer to Vasko and then moved to Kansas.

Over the summer Zebrowski got a chance to see Vasko live at a summer camp held at Florida State and things picked back up from there.

“They actually got on me at a camp back in June,” Vasko said. “I've known Coach Z for a while actually, he recruited me at Buffalo. Whenever he made the moved to KU, it was not even a month after we saw each other at the camp.

“He reached out to me, and then he actually gave me the offer after that camp. From there it was just kind of just seeing what would happen throughout the season with recruiting and what was going on. We kept the relationship and now it's happening, so I'm excited.”

Oscar Smith head coach Chris Scott has seen several division one quarterbacks in his time. He believes Vasko is a legitimate Power Five quarterback prospect.

“He’s one of the most decorated quarterbacks in the state of Virginia in a short amount of time,” Scott said. “Oscar Smith has been to nine state championship games in the last 18 years, and he has led us to three of them.”

Scott continued: “He's just a fierce competitor who knows how to win and knows how to compete. I think those are some of the things that kind of really stand out.”

At 6-foot-3, 205 pounds Vasko has the arm strength, accuracy and ability to run that kept defenses off-balance in his three years as a starter. Zebrowski likes what he can bring on and off the field.

“He likes that I'm not a very tight player and I'm kind of loose when I play,” Vasko said of Zebrowski. “I have a loose throwing motion and can make plays on my feet as well. He likes that I can get out of the pocket and make any throw on the field. He said he likes my character, how I lead on and off the field, and the way I can connect with players.”

Vasko, who holds the state record for most touchdown passes in a game, has watched the Jayhawks play all season. He saw the improvement during the year and believes Leipold, Zebrowski and his staff are going in the right direction.

“I know he (Zebrowski) is a great coach, and it seems like everywhere he and Coach Leipold go they always find a way to win,” Vasko said. “They turn around programs, and I want to be a part of that. Coach Z and me have been building a good relationship, he's an awesome guy. He has great energy I love that, and I have great energy too. He's very passionate about football, and so I think we fit really well together.

“He told me he loves Lawrence and he's told me a lot about it and I trust what he says. He told me I would love it, and I think I'm going to love it there.”

Vasko plans to sign with Kansas on Wednesday in the early signing period.