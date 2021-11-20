Jayhawks land versatile linebacker in Mike Smith

When the Jayhawks switched to a 4-3 defense they use three different linebacker positions on the field. It is rare to find a recruit who can play all three, but that is what they got in Mike Smith.

Smith, a linebacker from Gulf Coast Community College, spoke with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold on Friday and gave him his verbal commitment.

Kansas started to increase their recruiting with Smith after linebackers coach Chris Simpson flew down to Mississippi to watch him play.

After that the Jayhawks started to show him a lot of interest.

“He loved the way that I can play in space and the way I can play in multiple positions and be very versatile,” Smith said of what Simpson told him. “I don't have to come off the field much and he could put a lot on my plate, and I'll be able to handle it.”

Smith played every position he could at Gulf Coast. In 2020 during the Covid year he showed his pass rushing skills with 4.5 sacks in six games. This year he played more of a traditional linebacker position and even saw time in the defensive backfield.

He can project to all three linebacker positions in KU’s defense.

“I can play inside and outside,” he said. “I really just want to help the defense anyway I can. I played linebacker and I played inside and outside in junior college. In this past year, I went from outside linebacker to free safety. So, I did everything I could to help our team win games.”