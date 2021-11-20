Jayhawks land versatile linebacker in Mike Smith
When the Jayhawks switched to a 4-3 defense they use three different linebacker positions on the field. It is rare to find a recruit who can play all three, but that is what they got in Mike Smith.
Smith, a linebacker from Gulf Coast Community College, spoke with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold on Friday and gave him his verbal commitment.
Kansas started to increase their recruiting with Smith after linebackers coach Chris Simpson flew down to Mississippi to watch him play.
After that the Jayhawks started to show him a lot of interest.
“He loved the way that I can play in space and the way I can play in multiple positions and be very versatile,” Smith said of what Simpson told him. “I don't have to come off the field much and he could put a lot on my plate, and I'll be able to handle it.”
Smith played every position he could at Gulf Coast. In 2020 during the Covid year he showed his pass rushing skills with 4.5 sacks in six games. This year he played more of a traditional linebacker position and even saw time in the defensive backfield.
He can project to all three linebacker positions in KU’s defense.
“I can play inside and outside,” he said. “I really just want to help the defense anyway I can. I played linebacker and I played inside and outside in junior college. In this past year, I went from outside linebacker to free safety. So, I did everything I could to help our team win games.”
At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds it is an impressive feat to see someone that size play safety. This year he led the conference with 90 tackles. He was chosen as the All-MACCC South Defensive MVP.
His best game was against Jones, who was the number one team in the country. He led Gulf Coast to an upset win with 18 tackles. It was games like that attracted the attention of Simpson.
“He's been a good person to get to know,” Smith said of Simpson. “He's real up front, honest, and I trust that he's going to be the best coach he can be for me personally. And I just feel like he's really good at what he does. And I just feel like he can help me better myself on and off the field.”
Smith spoke with Kansas head coach Lance Leipold to confirm his commitment.
“It was amazing just talking to him and I could feel the leadership coming from him,” Smith said. “He knows that he's building something special there and he just wants to make sure that I'm on board and that this is something I want to be a part of.”
Smith signed with Gulf Coast after a successful career at Ridgeland High in Flora. He was voted first team all-state by the Mississippi Coaches Association. But he did not get the offers he wanted so he went the junior college route.
After his sophomore year he committed to South Alabama. But they had a coaching change and he decided to return to Gulf Coast for another year.
He is ready to begin his career at Kansas and is expected to enroll in January.
“It feels amazing to commit,” Smith said. “The main thing, it was just proving to me that I could. If I had people that could see that I can play on that level, it was really just something I wanted to prove, not just to other people, but to myself also.”
Smith said he plans to take an official visit to Kansas on December 10.