Today is the late signing period and things are expected to be fairly quiet with KU. That's because they signed their scholarship players in the early signing period.

In December, the coaching staff signed 17 high school players. Today they are expected to announce high school additions as preferred walk-ons along with players from the transfer portal, who are already on campus.

The high school signing class in 2024 will go down in history as the best since Rivals started keeping track in 2000. The class features four, four-star prospects, and 13, three-star recruits.

The star ranking average of 3.24 is the highest in the history of Rivals for a KU high school class.

