Jayhawks set to host Johnny Thompson Jr., Matt Littlejohn
The Kansas coaches are getting ready for back-to-back weekends of official visitors. They have two recruits making the trip from California
Johnny Thompson Jr., who is one of the top running backs in California, will be at KU for his official visit.
Thompson has been talking with the Kansas coaches and in particular running backs Jonathan Wallace. Thompson talked about their relationship.
“It has been rock-solid from day one,” Thompson said. “Everything Coach Wallace has told me, turned out to be the truth in the end.”
Thompson followed the success of the Kansas football program as they earned bowl eligibility this season. He said one thing he likes is during practice they incorporate every player to get reps and that helps several players develop.
He is looking forward to the visit, learning more about the program, and meeting the players.
“I look forward to getting a better look at the brotherhood of the KU program along with getting to know the city of Lawrence better,” he said.
Thompson picked up early offers from several schools including USC, Oregon, Utah and several others. As he goes through the recruiting process there are things he has on his checklist.
“The questions that I ask myself while choosing a school are, will I be successful to the best of my ability and do I feel comfortable living there,” he said.
After Kansas he said there are no other visits scheduled.
Littlejohn looking forward to seeing everything on the visit
Matthew Littlejohn will also be making the trip from the west coast. The corner from Citrus College wrapped up his season last week helping his team to an undefeated season going 11-0.
Littlejohn can now focus on recruiting and the Jayhawks will have him on campus starting this evening.
He has been talking with cornerbacks coach Jordan Peterson.
“Since I started being recruiting by Coach Peterson our relationship has been good and continuing to grow as this process goes on,” he said. “I enjoy the conversations we have getting to know each other more.”
The Jayhawks were projected to win three games this season, but they doubled that total in Leipold’s second season. Littlejohn has followed the progress and talked with Peterson about the program.
“He has told me good things that are going on at Kansas and the direction it’s headed to in the near future,” Littlejohn said. “As well as the standard that’s held there and the expectation from the athletes. I’ve followed them a bit through this season and see the program heading in the right direction going up.'
"I’m looking forward to seeing the staff, team, facilities, and getting a feel for what it’s like to be Jayhawk."
Peterson said he liked Littlejohn’s versatility and that was one reason Kansas offered a scholarship. Littlejohn said other schools showing a lot of interest include Cal, SMU, Oregon State, and Washington State.
He plans to take a couple visits after Kansas and make his decision. He graduates at semester and will enroll at a college in January.
“Important factors when choosing a school for me are opportunity, education, and making sure it’s the right fit for me,” he said.