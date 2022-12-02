The Kansas coaches are getting ready for back-to-back weekends of official visitors. They have two recruits making the trip from California

Johnny Thompson Jr., who is one of the top running backs in California, will be at KU for his official visit.

Thompson has been talking with the Kansas coaches and in particular running backs Jonathan Wallace. Thompson talked about their relationship.

“It has been rock-solid from day one,” Thompson said. “Everything Coach Wallace has told me, turned out to be the truth in the end.”

Thompson followed the success of the Kansas football program as they earned bowl eligibility this season. He said one thing he likes is during practice they incorporate every player to get reps and that helps several players develop.

He is looking forward to the visit, learning more about the program, and meeting the players.

“I look forward to getting a better look at the brotherhood of the KU program along with getting to know the city of Lawrence better,” he said.

Thompson picked up early offers from several schools including USC, Oregon, Utah and several others. As he goes through the recruiting process there are things he has on his checklist.

“The questions that I ask myself while choosing a school are, will I be successful to the best of my ability and do I feel comfortable living there,” he said.

After Kansas he said there are no other visits scheduled.