Jaylen Mason talks about his commitment to Kansas

“Just me being up there as many times as I have, it always felt like a family,” Mason said. “They've always treated me like a priority and they're down to earth. It just feels like a family environment. So that was a big factor in my commitment as well as Coach Z. He's a great quarterback coach and I'd love to wrap that Kansas across my chest playing one of the biggest stages nationally.”

Mason, who has visited Kansas several times, said it came down to the feeling he got when he was around the coaching staff.

The Jayhawks have landed their quarterback for the 2026 class. Wichita Northwest prospect Jaylen Mason was the top quarterback prospect for the KU coaching staff, and they got their target committed when he announced his commitment on Tuesday night.

Mason camped in Lawrence over the summer and that gave him an opportunity to work with Zebrowski and be around the staff.

“It gave me a pretty good feeling or a pretty good feel on how the coaches coach and like how hands on they are,” he said. “And Coach Z, he showed me a couple of things that I didn't know, and I fixed them. And you could see an improvement just like that quick. So that's another big part. Coach Z, he's an amazing quarterback coach, and I have the most respect for him in the world.”

The most recent time around the coaching staff was during an unofficial visit for the TCU game. Mason made the trip to Arrowhead to watch the game and meet with the coaches.

“It was amazing, and it was an amazing game,” Mason said. “Even though they didn't come out and top that game, I still had a blast. It was a fun time, especially with my teammates coming up there with me as well. So really, that was a great weekend.”

Mason said he called Zebrowski to tell him about his decision and then spoke with Lance Leipold.

“I called Coach Z last night and he was super happy,” Mason said. “He called Leipold and then I called Leipold to let him know. I talked to him today and they were all pretty excited.”

In the end it came down to a battle between Kansas and Iowa State. Mason chose to stay in state and made his commitment before the start of the state playoffs.

“It's like a relief,” he said. “Now I can just go out there and play football knowing that I don't really still have things to prove to coaches. I know where I'm going for college. I have it set in stone already, so I can just go out there, relax, and play football.”

Mason is the top-rated quarterback in the state for the 2026 class. He is the first commitment for next year’s class.