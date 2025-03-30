Lance Leipold on Fan Appreciation Day, progression of spring practice

“I mean, it could [be] beneficial. Anytime you go against somebody else is always good,” Leipold said. “But I've also heard the, you know, there's things that– are you going to be able to keep a good balance of practicing and evaluating your roster, or are we being evaluated by the outside and our bosses on how we play in spring games as well?”

Spring games have been a topic of discussion over the offseason, with various teams canceling their events. Leipold said he doesn’t know what the future will look like, with discussions about things like minicamps or scrimmages against other programs.

“Trying to find the best to try to still not deny our fan base an opportunity to see this football team,” Leipold said. “I think we've come up with a good solution and hopefully something that'll be a benefit next week.”

Leipold said the renovations at the stadium and logistical issues at Rock Chalk Park have not made it possible for the traditional spring game, but hopes to still give fans a look at the team.

Kansas will replace the spring game with a Fan Appreciation Day on April 5th. It will take the place of what was the Spring Showcase at Rock Chalk Park last season.

Kansas has passed the midway point of spring football and Lance Leipold met with the media on Saturday. He outlined Fan Appreciation Day and his opinion on spring games, what the team has accomplished during spring practice, and the play of the quarterback room.

Kansas still able to progress well during spring practice

This spring practice is especially important for Kansas because of an almost entirely new roster. Different teams go about spring practice in different ways, with Leipold saying not every team does the 15 practices Kansas does.

Leipold said Kansas has still been able to accomplish a lot and evaluate the roster.

“I think in today's format of how you practice and evaluate, whether it be individual drills, one-on-ones, you get a lot of things to evaluate where guys are at,” Leipold said. “Now anywhere where you're wrapping up, not trying, not take people to the ground to try to stay healthy, we take off in a lot of situations.

"You can [still] get a lot done. But again, when it's real, then just like anytime you worry about your ability to tackle, break tackles, all those things, it's not a complete evaluation, but we get a lot done.”

Kansas has been able to complete some scrimmages during spring practice. Leipold said he’s been pleased with the Jayhawks’ effort and progression, but there are still areas to work on.

“I like the way defensively, we're physical, we're playing downhill, we've got a lot of guys,” Leipold said. “We got some really good competition in some spots. As I said, there's still a lot to work on in some areas. I think our new receivers are adapting well and show flashes right now.”





Jalon Daniels progressing well while rest of QB room continues to grow

Daniels has gradually progressed over spring practice while being limited after undergoing an off-season knee procedure. Leipold said Daniels has been able to do some things and is progressing as he should be.

“We're able to get him out there in some controlled situations,” Leipold said. “He's on a throwing program right now and, you know, we'll continue to see what little bits we can implement him here down the stretch, but progressing in every way that he's supposed to be.”

With Daniels being limited, the rest of the quarterbacks have had opportunities for more reps. Leipold said Cole Ballard and Isaiah Marshall have had their moments during practice.

“I think both have done a great job of taking command of the offense, getting guys lined up, like I said, with as many new bodies,” Leipold said. “I think Z and the guys have thrown a lot at them. Again, same thing up and down. They both have made their throws in time. I think Isaiah had some flashes again today as it keeps coming together, though, you know, Cole is vastly improved, I think, in throwing in his confidence, in command.”

Leipold also touched on the rest of the room, saying, “I think Mikey Pauley has continued to do a nice job and David McComb has shown in the bit of work that he gets, he's to be everything that we want him to be and more.”