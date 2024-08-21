PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0zMU0xMU5FVkpFJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTMxTTExTkVWSkUnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Jeff Grimes giving the veteran receivers freedom to make plays

Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
@jayhawkslant

For much of fall camp the projected skill players did not get a lot of time playing together. There were periods where Luke Grimm, Lawrence Arnold, and Quentin Skinner went through the typical fall camps and bruises and missed short stints.

“I think it was like four days ago, maybe was the first time Jalon, Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner were on the field practicing together fully, probably since last season,” head coach Lance Leipold said. “Lawrence got hurt in the first spring practice. I don't think Jalon went through or wasn't going through team reps the first day.”

One practice Jalon Daniels did not take reps with the first unit. But the last portion of fall camp the group was all on the field together. That included Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw along with Daniels and the wide receivers.

“To have those guys back on the field with Devin and Daniel, it's kind of a nice little glimpse about how explosive this group can be defensively,” Leipold said.

Grimm and the receiver group were all recently back on the field for the first time in fall camp
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes said it was good to see the group of receivers playing at the same time for the first time in fall camp a few practices ago.

“It's fun to watch,” Grimes said. “You know, you've had one guy out here for a couple of days, another guy back then, another guy out a little bit. So, to see all of them doing their thing together is a lot of fun. And, you know, between the things that Coach Z (Zebrowski), T-Sam (Samuel), myself are trying to do with those guys.”

Although there were times the wide receivers were not on the field at the same time, they have played a lot of football together. They did not show much rust when they all got back on the field as one unit.

“I think they have so much experience, and they have not only experience, but experience together,” Grimes said. “And there's a chemistry there that you want to allow to show up on the field. And so, the way I say it is, you got to be yourself. And like, I talked to these guys about allowing them to have their own personality on the field within the structure of a system.”

Having the experience allowed Grimes to build trust in the group when he joined the staff and went through spring football. He has only been coaching them for six months but allows them freedom when they are on the field.

“I'll be honest with you, we're giving a little bit more freedom to those guys than what I would normally do just because I trust them so much,” he said. “Great instincts typically just do the thing that they should do based on the coverage that they see, and somehow they get open, and Jalon just makes it work.”

