Jeff Grimes seeing improvement, talks about TE and running Jalon Daniels
Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes likes the progress in recent practice sessions and has seen improvement as fall camp moves into the final week.
The team’s pattern for practice in fall camp is four days on, and then an off day. Grimes analyzes it in a four-day cycle.
“I think we've made a lot of progress,” he said. “We're basically four day cycles, and so I felt like the previous cycle we made more progress than we had in the two prior to that.”
Gone from last year’s offense are two key starters on the offensive line with all of the skill players returning. But there are some losses from the 2023 roster and Grimes believes it is important to shore those positions up.
“We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football and are talented players,” he said. “We've lost some key players, and we've lost some depth. My biggest concern right now is how fast can the next guys catch up to be ready to play at a level that we'd like for them to play at numerous positions.”
Tight end start slow, Trevor Kardell making improvement in camp
One of the positions replacing a starter is tight end. Mason Fairchild led the group last year with catches and yards receiving.
Grimes referred to the four day cycle and admitted he was not happy with the tight ends to start training camp.
“Honestly, I was a little frustrated early,” Grimes said. “Felt like we didn't have enough carryover from the spring. I felt like the just the knowledge base was not what I thought it would be.”
But things picked up in the last cycle and Grimes saw improvement singling out Trevor Kardell. The senior from Kansas City signed with KU as a football and baseball player and two years ago turned his focus to one sport.
“I feel like they've really made a good push, and the last four day cycle was a really good one for our group,” Grimes said. “I felt like Trevor Kardell in particular really made a strong push. You know a typical guy that's been two sport athlete, spread receiver, tight end prospect in high school. He’s becoming a solid blocker that has been a challenge for him.
He continued: “I think he's beginning to find himself there and I appreciate how he's battling through a knee that hurts sometimes, and I just feel like the group as a whole is moving in the right direction.”
Grimes not revealing any of his playbook with the QB run game
One of the strengths in the KU offense over recent years has been the option and quarterback run game. Jalon Daniels ran it with success starting the 2022 season after they installed it in spring football. Jason Bean had the athleticism to execute it when his number was called.
Grimes did not want to give out any hints what that part of the offense would look since teams do not have film with him calling plays.
“I'd prefer not to speak about the option because at this point our opponents don't know if we're going to run option or not because they might think, well, that was just Andy (Kotelnicki) and Grimey’s not really an option guy,” he said.
That is one of the questions going into the season, and what Grimes’ philosophy will be using the quarterback in the run game. He was not ready to reveal any secrets to what they had been working on, but he had those plays installed in his offenses at his previous schools.
“At BYU and Baylor, we ran one of the versions of option that Kansas has run in much less regularity, not nearly as often,” he said. “But we've always carried it, but sometimes less than others. Not at all in some games, but it was always an auxiliary play for us that was there.
“But it depended on the quarterback and how much I felt like how well, I think he can do it and withstand the beating.
Much of it will depend on Jalon Daniels health and how many times Grimes wants to use him in a situation where he will take hits.
“That leads to the heart of your question, how much do you run Jalon?,” Grimes responded. “You could run him as much as you want and he'd be really good at it, but I think there's a balance there for sure.”
The play calls will be there, and it is still a part of the offense.
“There will be runs that will just be created due to pressure or any number of things that might happen,” Grimes said. “So, a lot of those will just organically take place. I think it's got to be something that the defense always is prepared for. You have to give them the threat of a quarterback run in most, if not all situations, and I think that changes the game.”