Kansas offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes likes the progress in recent practice sessions and has seen improvement as fall camp moves into the final week. The team’s pattern for practice in fall camp is four days on, and then an off day. Grimes analyzes it in a four-day cycle. “I think we've made a lot of progress,” he said. “We're basically four day cycles, and so I felt like the previous cycle we made more progress than we had in the two prior to that.” Gone from last year’s offense are two key starters on the offensive line with all of the skill players returning. But there are some losses from the 2023 roster and Grimes believes it is important to shore those positions up. “We have a lot of guys who have played a lot of football and are talented players,” he said. “We've lost some key players, and we've lost some depth. My biggest concern right now is how fast can the next guys catch up to be ready to play at a level that we'd like for them to play at numerous positions.”

Teams don't have film to study how Grimes use Jalon Daniels and he wants to keep it that way

Tight end start slow, Trevor Kardell making improvement in camp

One of the positions replacing a starter is tight end. Mason Fairchild led the group last year with catches and yards receiving. Grimes referred to the four day cycle and admitted he was not happy with the tight ends to start training camp. “Honestly, I was a little frustrated early,” Grimes said. “Felt like we didn't have enough carryover from the spring. I felt like the just the knowledge base was not what I thought it would be.” But things picked up in the last cycle and Grimes saw improvement singling out Trevor Kardell. The senior from Kansas City signed with KU as a football and baseball player and two years ago turned his focus to one sport. “I feel like they've really made a good push, and the last four day cycle was a really good one for our group,” Grimes said. “I felt like Trevor Kardell in particular really made a strong push. You know a typical guy that's been two sport athlete, spread receiver, tight end prospect in high school. He’s becoming a solid blocker that has been a challenge for him. He continued: “I think he's beginning to find himself there and I appreciate how he's battling through a knee that hurts sometimes, and I just feel like the group as a whole is moving in the right direction.”

Grimes not revealing any of his playbook with the QB run game