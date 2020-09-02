JayhawkSlant - Jerrell Boykins breaks down virtual visit with Kansas

The way it looks right now the Kansas coaches are trying to fill one, final spot on the defensive line. One of the players they are making a hard push for is Jerrell Boykins.

Boykins recently went did a virtual visit with the Kansas staff along with members of his family.

“It was very informative,” Boykins said. “It really confirmed a lot of what I have told over time. I learned that the major that I'm in, chemical engineering, will have more hours than the average student. I will have 127 hours when the normal student has about 120. It's only seven hours. It may not sound like that big of a difference, but it's a major thing.”

When it comes to academics Boykins said that will play a major part. Playing football and studying chemical engineering isn’t an easy job.

“In case football doesn’t work out, I've got to make sure I'm going to be good as well for my family,” he said.

Boykins said his biological parents passed away and he was on the virtual visit with his mother Danica Williams and his cousin, Jesse Smith.