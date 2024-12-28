JJ Dunnigan set to announce his college choice on January 2nd

“On my visit to Kansas I had an amazing time,” Dunnigan said. “They welcomed me with open arms and gave me a tour of the updated facilities and staff which I was very impressed with.”

Dunnigan, from Manhattan High School, recently visited Kansas on December 14th when the Jayhawks hosted North Carolina State in basketball. He met with the coaching staff, attended the basketball game and saw the current renovations with the football stadium. Kansas is in the middle of a $450 million project expected to be completed before the 2025 season.

In less than one week James Dunnigan Jr . will make his college announcement known to the public. Dunnigan, better known as “JJ” was set to announce his intentions on New Year’s Day, but pushed it back a day since he will play in the Under Armour All-American game.

Kansas offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski recruits the Manhattan area and DK McDonald has played a part in the recruiting process. McDonald was recently elevated to the defensive coordinator role by Lance Leipold.

“DK McDonald, Lance Leipold, and Coach Z have been the main recruiters from Kansas,” he said. “My relationship continues to grow with them, and I like the mentality that they have about the near future.”

Dunnigan was selected to play in the Under Armour All-American game after coming off an impressive junior season. The two-way standout excelled on both sides of the ball with 70 tackles, three interceptions, and 10 pass breakups on defense. He accounted for 1138 all-purpose yards that included 557 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns.

“I'm grateful to be playing in this game and represent my abilities and Kansas at the Under Armour All-American game,” he said.

He plans to announce his college intentions at the game. He and his family have taken several visits and studied the pros and cons of each school. Dunnigan said he will be ready to make his commitment public on January 2nd.

“I have had many conversations with the coaching staff from every school,” he said. “I'm making my decision based off of where I feel the most wanted and can develop into a great player and man.”