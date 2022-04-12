Joe Otting has detailed visit with Kansas, more trips coming

Joe Otting is no stranger to Lawrence making several visits last summer, during the season and for junior day.

Before spring football concluded Otting was able to take in a Kansas practice the last week before the spring game.

There have been many conversations with the Kansas coaches, but this visit gave him a chance to see them coach and work with the players.

“Practice was good, and I saw a lot of good things,” Otting said. “It was good to see the offense up close and it was also good to see the team rolling and drive the ball down the field.”

After the visit was over Otting had an opportunity to visit with Scott Fuchs the offensive line coach who is recruiting him along with offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki.

“I got to talk to him and also got to chat with Coach K and those visits went really well,” Otting said. “It was good seeing how he (Fuchs) interacts with his players. He is a great teacher and always gets his point across.”

Otting has taken several unofficial visits to Kansas, but this trip gave him a different view. After practice he was able to visit with some of the players.

“They are a great group of guys and all love each other and are goofy,” Otting said. “It was just good to talk about how things are with the staff and to hear their opinions. It was positive stuff to hear.”

His schedule will not slow down. After the visit to Kansas, he took a trip to Kansas State followed by Iowa State. He also added a new offer from Minnesota over the weekend.

He also plans to visit Iowa this weekend and added he will be back in Lawrence again.

Otting is participating in track at Hayden High while he is still focusing on recruiting. The summer will be a key time when he narrows down his college choices.

“The key things are just the relationships and the fit within the program,” he said when it comes to finding his college home.