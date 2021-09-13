Joe Otting set to visit Kansas this weekend

“I am looking forward to seeing the coaches again, experiencing the game day atmosphere with students and fans and then watching the o-line and offense in action,” Otting told Jayhawk Slant.

This Saturday against Baylor is a 2:30 p.m. kickoff at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and recruits are expected to be in attendance. One of them will be offensive lineman Joe Otting, who plans on making the short drive from Topeka.

The season opener against Coastal Carolina at home was on a Friday with most recruits playing their high school games at the same time.

The Jayhawks will get back to playing a standard Saturday game after opening the season with two games on Friday night.

The Hayden offensive lineman picked up an offer from the Kansas staff in early June when he attended a summer event that featured several of the top 2023 prospects in the area.

His next stop in Lawrence was for summer camp at the end of July. That’s where he got to work out with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs.

“It was a good camp and he's a great teacher, that's for sure,” Otting said. “I really like Coach Fuchs. He knows all of the techniques and I definitely learned a lot from him.”

Otting thought he performed well at the camp and felt he improved a lot over the summer.

“I definitely thought I did well,” he said. “Coach Fuchs likes that I'm an athletic person and I fit well with the offense. And he sees me as a leader he told me. He said he likes my skillset.”

The summer was productive for Otting picking up offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Iowa State, and New Mexico. He wants to get out and see different programs this season.

“It's exciting for sure,” he said. “I didn't know what the summer would bring to me, but it's been pretty exciting. It's a new experience for me and my family, but I'm going to enjoy it while it lasts.”

Otting will have his choices of division one schools to choose from over the next recruiting year with offers from most of the local favorites.

“I’m looking at the relationships with coaches and the people and the community at all of the schools,” he said.