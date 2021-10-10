Joe Otting talks about Kansas, relationship with Scott Fuchs

“The relationship is great and keeps getting better,” Otting said. “It is always good when we get the chance to talk.”

Fuchs also took in the Hayden football game to watch Otting up close. During the early part of the recruiting Fuchs has built a good relationship with Otting.

That is the high school Joe Otting attends, who is one of the top targets for the Jayhawks in the 2023 class.

When the Kansas coaches went on the road to recruit locally for the first time this season offensive line coach Scott Fuchs made a stop at Topeka Hayden.

Otting has been able to watch Fuchs and work up close in a camp setting and visit with him during an unofficial visit.

He took a visit to Kansas along with his family for the Baylor game.

“The day was good,” he said. “I showed up with my family and had a good time with them and the staff and then we had a good time during the game. I talked to Fuchs the most and it’s always good every time we get the chance to chat.”

Otting met with other coaches on staff and talked with head coach Lance Leipold.

“It was good, and they were very welcoming,” he said. “It was good being around them again. It was pretty cool, and it was a good atmosphere”

In late July, Otting attended the summer camp and had a chance to work with Fuchs.

“He's a great teacher, that's for sure,” Otting said. “He knows all of the techniques and I definitely learned a lot from him.”

Otting is one of the most heavily recruited Kansas players in the 2023 class. He has early offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, and Iowa State. He is also receiving interest from several other schools.

He has taken unofficial visits this season to Kansas, Missouri, and Kansas State. He plans to set one up with Iowa State. Otting is trying to schedule visits around his season.

“I am just playing it by week,” he said. “My season is going good. I feel like I’ve taken a big step from last year to this year. So, it has been fun. I’m just trying to keep rolling with the team and keep racking up wins.”