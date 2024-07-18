“I just felt like I belonged the whole time,” Kelly said. “You know, I was just being myself, a lot of laughs, a lot of great moments. There was no pressure because I was committed.”

That made his official visit a relaxing trip because he did not have to worry about the pressure with recruiting.

Kelly took an unofficial visit to watch spring practice and returned for an official visit in June. Between the visits he gave the KU staff his verbal commitment.

The Kansas coaches were only targeting one running back in the 2025 class. They closed out the position recruiting with an early commitment from John Kelly who took two visits to campus this year.

Kelly and running backs coach Jonathan Wallace formed a good bond last year when the Jayhawks started the recruiting process. The official visit gave him more time around Wallace and learning about the football program.

“Just being around Coach Wallace, I mean, it was fun,” he said. “Me and my family really enjoyed ourselves with Coach Wallace. You know, it was just all around good times. Nothing was forced. It was great vibes. You know, it was just a great time.”

His host was Harry Stewart, who like Kelly, is a running back from Texas.

“I just noticed how well I fit in with the players,” Kelly said. “We like a lot of the same stuff, and that make sense because we all committed to Kansas. It was just cool to be around people that had the same interest as me, you know, it was just a good experience.”

Kelly made his first visit to Kansas in the spring to watch practice and meet with the coaching staff. He committed after his unofficial visit and had a different compared to his official visit.

“The visit in the spring, that was more business because it was my first time,” he said. “I came up, I watched the practice. So how everything went down this visit was more like connecting with people, and bonding and building relationships. I just told myself for this visit, I was going to go and have fun and just really enjoy the moment.”

After the visit was over, he knew he made the right decision to give his commitment to Kansas.

“It really validated that I made the right choice,” Kelly said. “I knew I made the right choice, but after I went on the visit, it was just everything I wanted. I just knew I was locked in with them. Everything is like a family from the coaches to players. I fit in real well.”