It might have taken longer than expected, but Johnny Furphy, the 6-foot-9, 202-pound guard from Melbourne, Australia, and Kevin McCullar, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 212-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, were selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.

Expected to be picked on the opening night of the NBA Draft on Wednesday, Furphy, a 2024 Big 12 All-Freshman, and All-Big 12 Honorable Mention selection, dropped out of the first round and was finally selected by the San Antonio Spurs with the 35th overall pick of the NBA Draft late on Thursday afternoon.

Furphy, who averaged 9.0 points and 4.9 rebounds per game for Kansas this past season, was traded to the Indiana Pacers shortly thereafter.

“Last night was a very tough and humbling night for Johnny,” KU head coach Bill Self said. “The anticipation of being in the Green Room and the assurance that he and his representation had been told that he would be drafted didn’t turn out that way. It was a tough night and I thought Johnny handled it very maturely and very well, but it was not easy for he or his family.

“For him to come back, get drafted, and find out he is traded to the Pacers is great,” he added. “It’s an up-and-coming franchise. They’ve got really good players. I spoke with them (the Pacers) this morning and they were very excited about Johnny. They ended up trading up a pick to get him. I’m excited for Johnny. I think they will do a great job in developing him. Johnny knows that he needs time to improve his strength for the NBA game. I think it’s a good landing place for him.”

Not long ago, both Furphy and McCullar, Jr., were projected to be selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. At one point last season, both were viewed as Lottery picks and, at the time, dropping to the second round wasn’t even discussed as a possibility for Furphy or McCullar.



