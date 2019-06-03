The Kansas staff has been recruiting Johnny Wilson since the day they went out to evaluate 2020 prospects. Wilson, a defensive end prospect from Park Hill, has had a lot of recruiting interest since January and he gave the Jayhawks his first official visit over the weekend.

Wilson made the trip with his family on Friday.

“The visit was great,” Wilson said. “I loved meeting the players and talking with all of the coaches. We toured the campus and it was beautiful. Everyone is so respectful.”

Kansas defensive line coach Kwahn Drake has been handling a lot of the recruiting duties with Wilson. At the end of his visit he had a meeting with head coach Les Miles.

“We talked about how they would use me and how I would fit into their scheme,” Wilson said. “He said he sees me being a great player and playing early. We have a pretty good relationship.”

Wilson said he had a good time being around the Kansas players over the weekend. He has been to Kansas three times to visit since the beginning of the year and wants to find a future home where he feels comfortable on and off the field.

“The players were real cool they showed me kind of what goes on and where they hang out at,” he said. “What’s important is how much of a family feeling I have at the school. Whether I see myself fitting in, not just with the football team but in the community as well.”

Things could move fast for Wilson, who is one of the top prospects in Missouri. He holds six Power Five offers from Kansas, Missouri, Iowa State, Nebraska, Arkansas, and Iowa. He has two more official visits set for June.

“Next up I'm only taking two more official visits,” Wilson said. “Those will be to Mizzou on June 7th- 9th. The final one will be to Iowa State June 21st-23rd.”