Joseph Credit meets with KU coaches, will take an official visit

Before the dead period, the Kansas coaches visited linebacker Joseph Credit at Pearland High School. And they brought quite the group.
Head coach Lance Leipold and assistants Chris Simpson, Jonathan Wallace, Terry Samuel, DK McDonald, and Taiwo Onatolu showed up to see him.
Credit was coming off his unofficial visit at the Houston basketball game, which was his second trip to Lawrence. He has seen the program up close twice since fall.
“The camaraderie that the team has is one of many things that stand out to me,” Credit said. “Coach Leipold has definitely built a great culture that the team can stand on.”
After the visit at school, Simpson and Wallace did in an in-home visit the same day. He has had a lot of communication with Simpson since the Jayhawks offered him a scholarship.
“It’s exciting to hear how the program is going in a positive direction and for him to tell me face to face how they are building what they are building is good for sure,” he said.
With Simpson as the linebackers coach, he has done a lot of the position recruiting. Credit said the two have formed a strong relationship.
“Me and Coach Simpson have a great relationship,” he said. “You usually hear about how the coaches act and give facades to recruits but me and him are always talking and I think that is a trait of an authentic relationship.”
Credit has several scholarship offers including Kansas, Ole Miss, Arizona State, Oregon State, Texas Tech, TCU among others.
There were a lot of coaches who visited him during the January recruiting period.
“It’s fun getting to talk to different coaches and getting to talk and see about their backgrounds,” Credit said. “I’m glad that now that it is the dead period, and I can gauge my options and start narrowing some things down.”
Credit said Kansas will get an official visit and he is in talks with other coaches about setting more up. As he starts trimming down his list, he has a good idea what he wants in a college program.
“The biggest thing to me as I start narrowing things down is the relationship and development,” he said. “Because at the end of the day, money and all the extra things aren’t going build you as a player and person.”