Joseph Credit meets with KU coaches, will take an official visit

Before the dead period, the Kansas coaches visited linebacker Joseph Credit at Pearland High School. And they brought quite the group.

Head coach Lance Leipold and assistants Chris Simpson, Jonathan Wallace, Terry Samuel, DK McDonald, and Taiwo Onatolu showed up to see him.

Credit was coming off his unofficial visit at the Houston basketball game, which was his second trip to Lawrence. He has seen the program up close twice since fall.

“The camaraderie that the team has is one of many things that stand out to me,” Credit said. “Coach Leipold has definitely built a great culture that the team can stand on.”

After the visit at school, Simpson and Wallace did in an in-home visit the same day. He has had a lot of communication with Simpson since the Jayhawks offered him a scholarship.

“It’s exciting to hear how the program is going in a positive direction and for him to tell me face to face how they are building what they are building is good for sure,” he said.