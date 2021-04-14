JayhawkSlant - Joseph Yesufu makes it official; Signs with Kansas

Guard Joseph Yesufu has signed a financial aid agreement to play basketball at Kansas, KU head coach Bill Self announced Wednesday.

Yesufu is a transfer from Drake and will be eligible for three seasons at Kansas. Yesufu (6-foot, 180 pounds) is an explosive guard with great range and speed. He averaged 12.8 points per game this past season for Drake and was even more impressive down the stretch averaging 23.2 points during the final nine games of the year. The Bolingbrook, Illinois, native scored 30-points twice against Evansville, including a career-high 36 on Feb. 22.

“Joseph is an explosive, dynamic scoring guard that will allow us to play an up-tempo, aggressive style on both ends of the floor,” Self said. “He ended last season playing at a high level, including winning an NCAA tournament game and propelling Drake to a great season.”

Yesufu started the last seven games of the 2020-21 season, including four post-season contests, and was the 2021 Missouri Valley Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was chosen to the league’s all-bench and most improved teams. He was also named to the 2021 MVC All-Tournament and was a league scholar-athlete. Drake finished 26-5 in 2020-21. Yesufu is the third KU spring signee for 2021 along with forwards Cam Martin and Sydney Curry.

The trio join forwards KJ Adams from Austin, Texas, and Zach Clemence from San Antonio, who signed with Kansas in November 2020.

Kansas Men’s Basketball Signees

KJ Adams (Fr., 6-7, 200, F, Austin, Texas, Westlake HS)

Zach Clemence (Fr., 6-10, 215, F, San Antonio, Texas, Sunrise Christian Academy [Kan.])

Sydney Curry (Jr., 6-8, 260, F, Fort Wayne, Ind., Northrop HS, John A. Logan College)

Cam Martin (Sr., 6-9, 240, F, Yukon, Okla., Yukon HS, Missouri Southern)

Joseph Yesufu (6-0, 180, G, Bolingbrook, Ill., Bolingbrook HS, Drake)