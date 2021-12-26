Joshua Manning has good feel for Kansas program

“It was great,” he said. “That's the first time I've ever seen an atmosphere like that before. It was sold out and it was engaged in literally like every play.”

He came away impressed watching the game in Allen Fieldhouse.

“They're probably my favorite coaching staff, honestly, and I love being down there,” Manning said. “I'm getting more familiar with the coaches, facilities and other stuff.”

Manning made three unofficial visits to Lawrence during the season. He attended the Kansas State and Oklahoma game and returned recently for the KU-Missouri basketball game.

Joshua Manning is one of the top wide receiver prospects in the region and the Jayhawks are off to a good start recruiting him.

Manning paid close attention to the Kansas program in the first season under Lance Leipold. He watched two games up close on his visit and saw the improvement during the season. In 2020 the Jayhawks did not win a game and this year they won two and had chances to win several other Big 12 games.

“Oh yeah there was great improvements,” Manning said. “I think everyone expects them to go at least 500 next season.”

Manning expects to talk with new receivers coach Terrence Samuel soon, who joined the staff right before the break. He built a relationship with Emmett Jones and said Jake Schoonover was doing a lot of the recruiting.

“He’s a good guy and we are really tight,” Manning said of Schoonover. “The coaches said they like that I am a playmaker and a deep threat and could be a game changer to their program.”

This year Manning was named an all-state receiver and returner at Lee’s Summit. His skills have been noticed by a lot of college coaches picking up offers from Kansas, Kansas State, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Iowa State, Cincinnati, Nebraska, and Iowa.

He has already taken several unofficial visits and the offers are likely to continue coming in.

“If I'm being honest, it's kind of stressful but I would say it's fun at the same time,” he said. “I enjoy the college coaches and that's the goal for me.”

Manning has time to choose a school since he is in the 2023 class, but he has a good head start developing relationships with college coaches and taking notes on his campus visits.

“I'm looking for the winning culture and location,” he said. “I’m looking at what college gets me the best schooling and education. Right now, I am pretty open.”