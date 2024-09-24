Joshua Rushing talks KU visit, plans to return

“They talked about where I'd be staying at, all the benefits, you know, like the red card and stuff that they give you,” he said. “And it was just a great visit overall and especially for it being last.”

Rushing was headed home from his trip to Iowa State and decided to make a stop at Kansas. He is glad he made the visit, which was on his way home to Oklahoma.

“It was a great visit,” Rushing said. “It was a last second visit. I talked to Coach Panagos and coach Samuel, and asked if I could stop by. They gave me a great visit for it being last second. They drove me around the campus, showed me everything, showed me all the facilities under construction.”

The athlete from Lawton, Okla., recently stopped in Lawrence to meet with the coaches after taking a visit to Iowa State.

Joshua Rushing took an unofficial visit to Kansas this month and he is planning a return trip to watch the Jayhawks play.

He had been talking with Samuel and it was good to meet with them in person.

“It was very positive and everything I expected,” Rushing said. “You know, talking to them over the phone for a couple months and just being able to talk to them in person. I mean, the same people in person as they were over the phone, and are great, positive people.”

Panagos recruits his area and once Samuel, the position coach, got involved their relationship grew. Rushing said he talks with Samuel on a consistent basis.

“We talk almost every day,” Rushing said. “I talk to them about life in general as well. We talk a little bit more about football, but most of the time, whenever I'm talking to him, it is about life just kind of the same things how my family's doing, how school is going. He will ask about practice and how my mom and little sister are doing. He makes it feel like he's a part of my family and I'm a part of his family.”

He is listed as an athlete, but the Kansas staff is recruiting him as a wide receiver.

“I play wideout and I play a little bit of slot,” he said. “In high school, it was kind of fun getting, being able to play tight end, slot, outside running back, being able to do everything. I’m glad they are just trying to keep me at the receivers receiver position, that's what I really want to do.”

He said Kansas, Iowa State, Houston, Oklahoma State, and Wisconsin have invited him to games. He planned to visit for the TCU game but had to change his schedule. He said he plans to visit a KU game this season.

“I'm really kind of focused on Kansas, Iowa State, and OSU,” he said. “Those are like my top three right now.”