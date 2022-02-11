Junior Day Reaction: Chico Holt and T.J. McMillen

The Kansas coaches hosted a successful junior day event before the February dead period hosting 20 prospects that are receiving a lot of college attention.

There were recruits from six different states on hand and two of them that hold Kansas offers were Chico Holt and T.J. McMillen.

Holt made the trip from Texas and McMillen from Illinois.

McMillen holds several scholarship offers from Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, Penn State, Arizona State, TCU, Boston College and several others. It was his first visit to Kansas, and he liked what he heard from head coach Lance Leipold.

“It was a really great visit,” McMillen said. “This was my first time making it to campus and I really enjoyed it. It was a smaller invite junior day, and I enjoyed the one-on-one time with the coaches. My family and I got to sit down and spend some time getting to talk with Coach Leipold and his vision for the program.”

Holt is a tight end from Strake Jesuit, and he has talked to Jonathan Wallace who recruits his area. He got the chance to meet other Kansas coaches and got a genuine feeling from them.

“I think they are great guys,” Holt said. “They really come across well. I think it’s clear they are recruiting you but at the same time they want you to make a decision that is good for you. That comes across.”