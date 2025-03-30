Kaden Moody leaves Kansas with an offer, latest on recruiting

“Coach Agpalsa and Coach Satterwhite are two of my favorite coaches I’ve spoken to through the whole process,” Moody said.

It was his first trip to Lawrence, and he got the opportunity to be around the coaches and observe practice. He watched offensive line coach Daryl Agpalsa and graduate assistant Jackson Satterwhite work with the group.

Moody said going into the visit to KU he would figure out his official visit schedule after the visit was complete.

The next couple weeks could prove to be big in the recruiting picture for Kaden Moody . The offensive lineman from Broken Arrow is coming off his unofficial visit to Kansas.

Moody has been speaking with Agpalsa through the recruiting process, and he met other members of the coaching staff.

“I got to meet the entire football staff today and every single one of them did a great job absolutely love the hospitality,” Moody said.

After watching practice, he liked the energy level of the team.

“The team was high on energy and dedicated to perfecting their craft,” he said.

When Moody arrived for the visit he did not have an offer from Kansas. When he left campus the situation changed. When he met with the coaches he was informed he had a scholarship offer.

“It was an honor and a great opportunity,” he said of the offer.

Moody took an unofficial visit to Tulsa last week. There are a small group of schools remaining on his list and it is unclear when he could reach his final decision.

Last week he posed on social media, “In the next few weeks my heart is going to lead me home.”

If his recruiting reaches into the summer he has three official visits set. He said there is one more unofficial visit he will take.

“I’ll be visiting Texas Tech for my final unofficial visit,” he said. “I have OV’s set with Tulsa June 6, Purdue June 13, and Texas Tech June 21.”

Moody said there is not an official visit set yet with Kansas.