Kaden Snyder has been to Kansas on several unofficial visits. His most recent trip to Lawrence was for Junior Day two weeks ago when the Jayhawks hosted Houston in basketball.

Snyder has been around the Kansas program enough and is building a strong bond with the coaching staff.

“The more I go there the more comfortable I get with him and all the other coaches,” Snyder said. “It’s really cool to be able to go there and get advice from them and see what’s it’s about.”

The last two Junior Day events have been smaller groups allowing more time for coaches to visit with recruits. Snyder said it gave him and his family quality time around the coaching staff.

“We had a lot of time to talk one on one with different coaches,” he said. “What caught my attention was the way they do their weight program. They have stuff to check what you struggle in, and I thought it was cool.”