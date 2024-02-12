Kaden Snyder takes another visit Kansas for Junior Day
Kaden Snyder has been to Kansas on several unofficial visits. His most recent trip to Lawrence was for Junior Day two weeks ago when the Jayhawks hosted Houston in basketball.
Snyder has been around the Kansas program enough and is building a strong bond with the coaching staff.
“The more I go there the more comfortable I get with him and all the other coaches,” Snyder said. “It’s really cool to be able to go there and get advice from them and see what’s it’s about.”
The last two Junior Day events have been smaller groups allowing more time for coaches to visit with recruits. Snyder said it gave him and his family quality time around the coaching staff.
“We had a lot of time to talk one on one with different coaches,” he said. “What caught my attention was the way they do their weight program. They have stuff to check what you struggle in, and I thought it was cool.”
Snyder will be one of the top offensive line prospects in the 2026 Kansas class. Co-offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski recruits the Salina area and Scott Fuchs talked with him about his position group.
“I talked a lot with Coach Z and Coach Fuchs,” Snyder said. “We had position meetings and talked about how much college football takes. They also talked a lot about their culture which seems to be very strong there.
“They just keep taking their program to another level every time I go back. Once all the new stuff is done it’s going to be a really special place which it already is.”
The Salina Central product has been getting a lot of attention from college coaches. He has visited Kansas more than any other school but plans to see other college programs this spring.
“I haven’t gone anywhere other than KU yet, but I have had a lot of interest and schools who come to Salina Central,” Snyder said. “Schools like Notre Dame, Arkansas, Nebraska, K-State, Wisconsin, and Arizona State. I plan to go to some spring ball practices. Not to all those places but some.”
Snyder has a lot of time before he must decide on his college choice. He is working ahead and plans to meet more coaches to get a feel as he looks for a family environment.
“The most important thing for me choosing a school is it being like a family there,” he said. “I want to feel comfortable and feel useful to help any school I go to. I also want to be able to have a good relationship with my coach.”