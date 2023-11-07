Kaden Snyder talks about Kansas visit, early offers
There could be an in-state battle brewing early for Kaden Snyder. The offensive lineman from Salina Central has already picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State.
Snyder, who is in the 2026 class, has been taking unofficial visits as his name continues to circulate among college coaches.
He took his first unofficial visit to Kansas for the Central Florida game.
“When I first got there, all the coaches greeted me so that was cool,” Snyder said. “I'm pretty sure I was one of the only ones there they offered. I noticed they (coaches) were by me more at the time, so I thought that was cool.”
He liked the atmosphere and the crowd enthusiasm at the game.
“The atmosphere was good,” he said. “It was crazy. There was just a lot of energy. You could tell the players, it meant everything to them.”
Snyder recalled how he felt when he talked with the Kansas coaches on the phone when he got his first offer.
“I almost cried,” he said. “I couldn't believe it. I was in history class, and it was just random and awesome. I've always been a KU fan too, so my dream school offering me as a sophomore is really cool.”
Snyder said the Kansas coaches like the way he moves and only a sophomore he has time to develop his game. He usually plays at 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, but said after getting sick he lost weight. For part of the season, he was around 238 pounds after he got sick.
The Jayhawks will have competition from Kansas State. Snyder said his mother’s side of the family are big Wildcat fans while his dad is a KU fan. He is good friends with the Vanier family, who are well-known donors to the Kansas State football program.
Two weeks after Kansas offered, he picked up an offer from Kansas State.
Snyder had a FaceTime call with Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and head coach Lance Leipold. He talks with quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski the most. He said Fuchs likes the way he moves for his size.
“I’ve played basketball since I was young and do AAU in the summer,” he said. “It helps my footwork and gets me ready to move and it has made me faster. For a big guy, that obviously is a big thing.”
Snyder is hearing from several schools since his recruiting picked up.
“K-State, Oklahoma, North Dakota State, Missouri's reached out a few times, he said. “But I’m hearing from KU definitely the most.”
He still has a lot of time before he has to make a college decision, but said he wants to find a place that makes him feel like is at home.