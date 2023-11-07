There could be an in-state battle brewing early for Kaden Snyder. The offensive lineman from Salina Central has already picked up offers from Kansas and Kansas State.

Snyder, who is in the 2026 class, has been taking unofficial visits as his name continues to circulate among college coaches.

He took his first unofficial visit to Kansas for the Central Florida game.

“When I first got there, all the coaches greeted me so that was cool,” Snyder said. “I'm pretty sure I was one of the only ones there they offered. I noticed they (coaches) were by me more at the time, so I thought that was cool.”

He liked the atmosphere and the crowd enthusiasm at the game.

“The atmosphere was good,” he said. “It was crazy. There was just a lot of energy. You could tell the players, it meant everything to them.”