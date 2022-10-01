Kaedin Massey is off to a fast start when it comes to recruiting. The 2024 offensive line prospect from Lyndon, Kan., picked up two Big 12 offers in September.

His most recent came during a visit to Kansas at the Duke game.

“Coach Leipold pulled me over and says that he'd like to offer me a scholarship,” Massey said. “That was just very surreal to have the head coach, even just right before a game with his team warming up. But he took the time to pull me aside, and personally offer me. I think that was just incredible and that meant a lot.”

Massey, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound lineman has been a standout in 8-man football for Lyndon. Although he may not get the exposure his talents have not gone unnoticed.

He first caught the KU coach’s attention this summer at camp. That is where they first got to see him. He worked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and saw his coaching style.

“They came off very friendly,” Massey said. “I was at camp for KU this summer. And I really like how the o-line handles things, and how it's very technical. Then watching the game, I liked watching how physical, and how hard they play. That's good to see. It was good to get to see them in person again and get to talk to them again.”