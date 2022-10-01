Kaedin Massey gets Kansas offer, will return for Iowa State game
Kaedin Massey is off to a fast start when it comes to recruiting. The 2024 offensive line prospect from Lyndon, Kan., picked up two Big 12 offers in September.
His most recent came during a visit to Kansas at the Duke game.
“Coach Leipold pulled me over and says that he'd like to offer me a scholarship,” Massey said. “That was just very surreal to have the head coach, even just right before a game with his team warming up. But he took the time to pull me aside, and personally offer me. I think that was just incredible and that meant a lot.”
Massey, a 6-foot-8, 255-pound lineman has been a standout in 8-man football for Lyndon. Although he may not get the exposure his talents have not gone unnoticed.
He first caught the KU coach’s attention this summer at camp. That is where they first got to see him. He worked with offensive line coach Scott Fuchs and saw his coaching style.
“They came off very friendly,” Massey said. “I was at camp for KU this summer. And I really like how the o-line handles things, and how it's very technical. Then watching the game, I liked watching how physical, and how hard they play. That's good to see. It was good to get to see them in person again and get to talk to them again.”
Fuchs told Massey he likes his physical style of play when he watches his film.
“He likes my physicality and my athleticism,” Massey said of Fuchs. “That’s what he commented on.”
Massey took an unofficial visit for the Duke game, and he told Jayhawk Slant he will be back for the Iowa State game.
He got to see the Jayhawks win their fourth straight in front of a sold out crowd.
“It was a good visit,” he said. “We were hanging around the indoor facilities and got to meet some of the other recruits there. It was really crazy, like how all over the recruits came from. At the game it was crazy just how quickly the stadium filled up. I don't think there was a seat open near game time. And the atmosphere was just electric. It was crazy just how loud, and how into it everyone got.”
When Massey visits today for the Iowa State he will get to watch the two teams who have extended him an early offer. With his name starting to circulate in recruiting he is getting more attention.
“It has all just been really sudden,” he said. “Like a few weeks ago, I never thought I would be receiving two Power Five offers like that real close in a matter of two weeks. I never thought that would be something I would get. But it's been surreal just to have this opportunity. Just being able to have these offers, getting these looks, and talking to the coaches.”
