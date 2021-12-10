Kalon Gervin talks about switching to Kansas

When Kalon Gervin entered the transfer portal in late September, Kansas was one of the first schools to offer him a scholarship.

Gervin ending up taking a visit to Wisconsin and eventually committed to the Badgers. It looked like he would stay in the Big 10 after leaving Michigan State.

But over the last couple weeks the Jayhawks entered back in the picture and started making a push for the talented corner.

Last weekend Gervin took an official visit to Lawrence to learn more about the program and meet the coaching staff. He also got a chance to reconnect with Michigan natives Cornell Wheeler and Rich Miller.

“I have known Cornell since he was four or five,” Gervin said. “Our older brothers played football with each other. I played against Rich in high school he went to King who was our rival. We all played in the same little league together. Those guys are good people and good dudes.”

He liked what he saw on the official visit.

“Most importantly they have great coaches, a great staff and campus,” Gervin said. “They were one of the first schools to hit me up when I entered the portal. The official visit was great. They made me feel like a priority, and everything was a huge factor.”