Kansas coaches make good impression at Hutchinson C.C.

“It was welcomed, and it was a great visit,” Dallas said. “They have a very good staff. They've done a great job communicating throughout the recruiting process and that's always appreciated. It is just good to see another state school that's getting out and being active, within the state of Kansas and on the junior college scene, especially here in the Jayhawk conference.”

Both players have taken an official visit to Kansas and the staff wanted to show up in full force when they arrived at Hutch. They had five coaches visit head coach Drew Dallas and the players on Tuesday morning.

One of those stops was Hutchinson Community College. The staff is recruiting Nadame Tucker and DeShon Singleton from the Blue Dragon’s program.

It has been a busy week for Leipold and the Kansas staff. Leipold has been tracked to at least seven visits in five states over a three-day period.

Leipold was one of the coaches on campus to meet with Dallas, Tucker, and Singleton.

“It's always important to the player and I think it talks about the level of commitment,” Dallas said. “Our players and recruits understand the time commitment that it takes from a head coach to go on the road and be in front of them and answer any questions.

“The fact that they continue to come back and just get in front of them and be available for recruits is the biggest thing. It's always appreciated by all players. It does not go unnoticed, especially when a head coach walks through the door.”

Hutchinson is one of the premier junior college programs in the country. Last season Dallas guided them to the national championship defeating Snow College. This year they put together another successful season finishing 9-2 beating Hinds in a bowl game.

Dallas said he likes the way the Kansas staff has handled the recruiting process with his players and communicated with him. The face-to-face visit helps build the relationship and sell their plan.

“It helps to show their plan for how they can help the program and those kinds of things,” Dallas said. “And then just it takes time for coaches to implement a vision they have for the players, and I think the more time you spend with a guy and getting to know them makes that easier. I think they (KU coaches) will get it turned around and get it rolling, so it's good to see.”