Kansas high on the list for Anthony Davis
Anthony Davis did not know what to expect taking his official visit to Kansas. Davis visited Kansas over the weekend and sounded like he came more impressed than he thought he would.
The corner from Dallas Skyline commented on what stood out to him after his trip to Lawrence.
“Oh, it was really good,” Davis said. “It was better than I expected it to be. I enjoyed it. It was just like being at my school really. It was just like being at home, coaches treat you the same, the players treat you the same. They treat you like family. I liked that.”
When asked what parts of the visit were better than he expected Davis gave his answer.
“Everything was,” he said. “I just liked it. I liked all the coaches and everything about being down there. I liked the education part, the football part, and all of it was better than I expected it to be.”
Going into the visit Davis had one connection to the Jayhawks and that is Emmett Jones. Before Jones began his college coaching career at Texas Tech, he coached at Skyline High.
Davis was already familiar with Jones even before the recruiting process started.
“Coach Jones is like talking to my head coach at my school, they are just the same,” Davis said. “They treat you well and treat you like family. To be honest they tell it you real and I like that.”
One thing Davis wanted to see was the defensive schemes. He said he met with defensive coordinator Brian Borland and got to know more about the defense. Davis liked what he heard and said it was similar to the same system they run at Skyline.
His host was safety Kenny Logan who showed him around the program.
“Kenny was great and he's a great host,” Davis said. “He took me around and showed me stuff. Told me about everything and was real. He told me why I should go to Kansas.”
Davis said he ate a lot of good food with his favorite being ribs and mashed potatoes from The Rub. He said the players at Kansas made him feel at home.
He also got to spend time with the track program because he could do both sports at the next level.
There are not any visits lined up in the future, but Davis said he might schedule another one soon. He holds offers from Colorado, Kansas, Baylor, SMU, Washington State and several others. He visited Colorado two days before Kansas.
The Jayhawks made a strong impression on him.
“I'm just waiting right now on visits, but I should be making one soon,” Davis said. “After this weekend Kansas is high on my list. I can tell you that.”