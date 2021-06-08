Kansas high on the list for Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis did not know what to expect taking his official visit to Kansas. Davis visited Kansas over the weekend and sounded like he came more impressed than he thought he would.

The corner from Dallas Skyline commented on what stood out to him after his trip to Lawrence.

“Oh, it was really good,” Davis said. “It was better than I expected it to be. I enjoyed it. It was just like being at my school really. It was just like being at home, coaches treat you the same, the players treat you the same. They treat you like family. I liked that.”

When asked what parts of the visit were better than he expected Davis gave his answer.

“Everything was,” he said. “I just liked it. I liked all the coaches and everything about being down there. I liked the education part, the football part, and all of it was better than I expected it to be.”