Kansas lands Isaiah Marshall, one of top dual-threat QB in the country
The Kansas coaches just wrapped up the 2023 class and less than 24 hours later they got a major commitment for the 2024 class. On Thursday they landed Isaiah Marshall, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.
Marshall, from Southfield A&T High School in Michigan, visited Lawrence twice last year. One visit came during the season and another for a Junior Day event in December.
“It was a great atmosphere, the coaches, just the way they talked, and just the vibe I got,” Marshall said. “I liked the vibe I got from the coaches. It was just everything, for real. It just felt like home.”
The Kansas staff made a strong impression on Marshall. It started with linebackers coach Chris Simpson, who is a big reason for the pipeline the Kansas program is building in Michigan. Simpson has recruited the area for a long time and has good relationships in Detroit and the surrounding area.
“Coach Simpson is a great guy,” Marshall said. “He knows my dad and my whole family, so that's good. And Coach Simpson talked to me every week, so it was just nice getting comfortable with him. That was a good thing.”
Marshall said during the visits he met with quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski to go over the offense. Last November Marshall told Jayhawk Slant he was impressed that Zebrowski spent time after a game to talk with him.
Another connection is several players from Detroit on the Kansas roster. Marshall knows Rich Miller and Lorenzo McCaskill, who are from Detroit. McCaskill attended Southfield A&T.
“I know a lot of the players on the team who are from this area and that caught my attention,” Marshall said.
Last season Marshall put up eye-opening numbers throwing for 2571 yards and 27 touchdowns. He rushed for 1065 yards and 18 touchdowns.
It was big numbers and film clips that reminded the coaches of a current Jayhawk.
“They like that I can make plays and if anything goes wrong, I can extend it,” Marshall said. “They like how I use my legs and that I can run. They also say I play the same style as their quarterback, Jalon Daniels. So, it's a good fit.”
Marshall followed KU this season where they exceeded expectations and played in a bowl game.
“They’re building up the program and they went to a bowl game and lost in double overtime,” he said. “I think the coaches there are doing great and I want to be a part of something that's going to change.”
He holds offers from 18 division one schools. Marshall could have gone through the recruiting process, but he was ready to make an early decision.
“It feels good because I feel like I made the right decision,” Marshall said. “I think their offense fits me. I think everything they do fits me. And their offense can put me in the best position. And I feel like the coaches are great. I feel like it's just a good vibe out there.”
Marshall's ranking makes him the highest-rated quarterback the Jayhawks have landed in the Rivals.com database going to back to the 2002 class.