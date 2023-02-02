The Kansas coaches just wrapped up the 2023 class and less than 24 hours later they got a major commitment for the 2024 class. On Thursday they landed Isaiah Marshall, one of the top dual-threat quarterbacks in the country.

Marshall, from Southfield A&T High School in Michigan, visited Lawrence twice last year. One visit came during the season and another for a Junior Day event in December.

“It was a great atmosphere, the coaches, just the way they talked, and just the vibe I got,” Marshall said. “I liked the vibe I got from the coaches. It was just everything, for real. It just felt like home.”

The Kansas staff made a strong impression on Marshall. It started with linebackers coach Chris Simpson, who is a big reason for the pipeline the Kansas program is building in Michigan. Simpson has recruited the area for a long time and has good relationships in Detroit and the surrounding area.

“Coach Simpson is a great guy,” Marshall said. “He knows my dad and my whole family, so that's good. And Coach Simpson talked to me every week, so it was just nice getting comfortable with him. That was a good thing.”