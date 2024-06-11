Guard Shakeel Moore, a fifth-year senior transfer from Mississippi State, has signed a financial aid agreement and will play at Kansas for the 2024-25 season, KU men’s basketball head coach Bill Self announced today.

Moore (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) played three seasons at Mississippi State after starting his college career at North Carolina State in 2020-21. The Greensboro, North Carolina, native has played in 124 games during his college career.

“Shakeel is a combo guard who can play on and off the ball,” Self said. “He’s a terrific athlete, and we feel like he will be a nice complement to the personnel already on the roster. His experience and maturity should allow him to be a good fit here. He’s a tremendous young man that will graduate from Mississippi State this summer.”

An interdisciplinary studies major, as a senior in 2023-24, Moore started 22 games and averaged 7.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists in 33 contests played at Mississippi State. He shot 46.8 percent from the floor, including 36.3 percent from three-point range. Moore scored in double figures in 13 games, including a season-high 16 points against Murray State on Dec. 13, 2023.

During his junior season, Moore was named to the 2022-23 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Watch List that consisted of 15 players nationally. He averaged 9.8 points and 2.3 assists his junior campaign at Mississippi State.

Moore averaged 8.8 points and started 29 of 34 games played his sophomore year at Mississippi State and 6.8 points in his lone season at N.C. State in 2020-21. For his career, Moore has scored 1,042 points with 336 rebounds, 250 assists and 170 steals.

Moore played high school basketball at Piedmont Classical High School in Browns Summit, North Carolina for three seasons followed by Moravian Prep in Hickory, North Carolina for his senior campaign. While at Piedmont Classical Moore was part of three-consecutive state championship teams in 2016-17, 2017-18 and 2018-19.