Jalon Daniels, Lawrence Arnold, Jereme Robinson, and Mello Dotson met with the media on Sunday. The Jayhawks talked about what they think of playing in Children’s Mercy Park, thoughts on the team heading into week 1, and how the team plans to use tablets on the sideline.





Jayhawks excited to play in Children’s Mercy Park

Kansas gets the opportunity to play at the home of Sporting KC for its first two home games. Arnold said he’s excited to get on the field there.

“This is my first time playing in that stadium or a stadium in that kind of environment in general, but I’m very excited,” Arnold said. “I like the way that it’s set up and everything and it’s kind of like a bowl.”

Robinson liked the way the team walked through the stadium during a practice at Children’s Mercy earlier this season. He thinks that the practice will give the team a leg up mentally despite not playing at its home stadium.

“I think it's really more of a mental thing for the players to just get to envision yourself running out on the field with nobody there so you can say, okay, this one we'll be doing this, or this one, we're going to be running to halftime,” Robinson said. “So it's just an extra step of [the] mental game.”

Kansas also practiced at Arrowhead Stadium recently, the site of the Jayhawks’ other four home games. Daniels agreed that it was important for preparation and added that it was a fun experience.

“I felt like I was an NFL quarterback out there, being able to make a lot of throws on an NFL field, you know, it was a surreal moment for me,” Daniels said. “It was my first time being able to play football on an NFL field. I mean, shoulder pads, helmets, and being able to see my receivers go out there and make some plays. Watching my running backs go out there and make some runs definitely makes you excited for being able to play out there when the time comes.”