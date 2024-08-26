Kansas players talk Children’s Mercy, using tablets on sidelines
Jalon Daniels, Lawrence Arnold, Jereme Robinson, and Mello Dotson met with the media on Sunday. The Jayhawks talked about what they think of playing in Children’s Mercy Park, thoughts on the team heading into week 1, and how the team plans to use tablets on the sideline.
Jayhawks excited to play in Children’s Mercy Park
Kansas gets the opportunity to play at the home of Sporting KC for its first two home games. Arnold said he’s excited to get on the field there.
“This is my first time playing in that stadium or a stadium in that kind of environment in general, but I’m very excited,” Arnold said. “I like the way that it’s set up and everything and it’s kind of like a bowl.”
Robinson liked the way the team walked through the stadium during a practice at Children’s Mercy earlier this season. He thinks that the practice will give the team a leg up mentally despite not playing at its home stadium.
“I think it's really more of a mental thing for the players to just get to envision yourself running out on the field with nobody there so you can say, okay, this one we'll be doing this, or this one, we're going to be running to halftime,” Robinson said. “So it's just an extra step of [the] mental game.”
Kansas also practiced at Arrowhead Stadium recently, the site of the Jayhawks’ other four home games. Daniels agreed that it was important for preparation and added that it was a fun experience.
“I felt like I was an NFL quarterback out there, being able to make a lot of throws on an NFL field, you know, it was a surreal moment for me,” Daniels said. “It was my first time being able to play football on an NFL field. I mean, shoulder pads, helmets, and being able to see my receivers go out there and make some plays. Watching my running backs go out there and make some runs definitely makes you excited for being able to play out there when the time comes.”
Daniels set to start, brings energy to the team
The Jayhawks open as a 43.5 point favorite against the Lindenwood Lions. Robinson said it’s important for the team to stay disciplined and play fast.
Kansas’ opener will also mark Jalon Daniels' return. After missing a majority of the 2023 season, he will enter this year fully healthy. Daniels said he couldn’t tell you the last time he was fully healthy heading into a game and is relishing the opportunity to play football again.
“It feels like it's been forever, honestly," Daniels said. "I mean, you know, I remember the last game that I played and, you know, to be able to be back in a position to be able to play another football game is a blessing and, you know, I'm taking it, not taking it for advantage, you know, not taking it for granted and, you know, just ready to go play some football."
Arnold said Daniels adds an explosive element to the offense and says he brings a lot of energy and motivation to the team.
“Everything that he's done so far is coming back from his injury, like, this offseason to fall camp," Arnold said. "It's just been, he’s been motivating us more, giving us more words of encouragement, bringing more light and energy to the room."
Tablets give defense a chance to make in-game adjustments
Jereme Robinson talked about how the use of tablets on the sideline can help the team make quicker adjustments. The team had the chance to use them in the bowl game, and they will be used throughout the season.
“They tell you the story, they tell you what happened,” Robinson said. “What do you think is gonna happen next? They instantly, like, download on the iPad. So as soon as you run off the sideline, it's there. Yeah, they're real convenient. I love them”
Robinson said it also gives him a chance to look at what the offensive linemen are doing against him. He can watch film while the offense is on the field and learn what they need to change to be more effective.