Kansas still in the mix for four-star recruits Boganowski, Brinkley
The recruiting openings are starting to fill up for the 2024 recruiting class. Going into the spring there are around 15 spots based on players who will graduate.
Two players the Kansas staff would like to have on the commitment list are Michael Boganowski and Dakyus Brinkley. As the scholarship openings start to dwindle, they would find ways to take players of that caliber.
Boganowski is in the middle of visit barrage that included Stanford in the first week June followed by Kansas, Oklahoma, Florida State and capping it off this weekend at Kansas State.
He has been to Lawrence several times and made his way back for an official visit on June 9.
“It was a great visit,” Boganowski said. “They helped build off where we left off on the last visit and my mom got to be there. So that was good she got to see what everything was about.”
He was hosted by Logan Brantley who arrived on campus in late May. Brantley signed with Kansas in the 2023 class and is already hosting recruiting visitors.
“He’s a great dude,” Boganowski said of Brantley. “He knows what he's talking about and just talking to him, he's bought into the program and he's working hard for this upcoming season.”
Boganowski met with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and head coach Lance Leipold. One of the highlights of the visit was talking Matt Gildersleeve, who oversees the strength and conditioning program.
“He really knows who he's talking about, so that's cool to see how he sets up some of the progression pictures,” he said. “It was cool to see how he develops people.”
After his visit to Kansas State, he will start narrowing down his options. He said he will decide this summer.
Brinkley going to be patient with recruiting
Brinkley, a four-star rush end, took his first visit to Kansas last weekend. One of the things that caught his attention was the bond between the coaches and players.
“The relationships with players and coaches just was an amazing thing to see,” Brinkley said. “It was a very cool experience to be around the coaches and players you know I like the fact that the players would give me the answer I would be looking for. I learned that the program is on the rise for sure and also how close everyone is just was an awesome thing to me.”
Brinkley said he spent a lot of time around KU coaches Taiwo Onatolu and Jordan Peterson. His host was linebacker Tristian Fletcher.
“He (Fletcher) was an amazing person, and I couldn't be matched with anyone better,” Brinkley said.
He has offers from several schools including TCU, Oklahoma State, Penn State, Baylor and several others. Brinkley is not in a hurry to decide. He wants to be patient and could take more visits in the future.
“I’m viewing all my options to see where I land and possibly commit,” he said. “I feel right now it's very early to commit for me. Also, a player like me I'm different and I believe in myself strongly so I know what I can bring to the table.”