The recruiting openings are starting to fill up for the 2024 recruiting class. Going into the spring there are around 15 spots based on players who will graduate.

Two players the Kansas staff would like to have on the commitment list are Michael Boganowski and Dakyus Brinkley. As the scholarship openings start to dwindle, they would find ways to take players of that caliber.

Boganowski is in the middle of visit barrage that included Stanford in the first week June followed by Kansas, Oklahoma, Florida State and capping it off this weekend at Kansas State.

He has been to Lawrence several times and made his way back for an official visit on June 9.

“It was a great visit,” Boganowski said. “They helped build off where we left off on the last visit and my mom got to be there. So that was good she got to see what everything was about.”

He was hosted by Logan Brantley who arrived on campus in late May. Brantley signed with Kansas in the 2023 class and is already hosting recruiting visitors.

“He’s a great dude,” Boganowski said of Brantley. “He knows what he's talking about and just talking to him, he's bought into the program and he's working hard for this upcoming season.”

Boganowski met with linebackers coach Chris Simpson and head coach Lance Leipold. One of the highlights of the visit was talking Matt Gildersleeve, who oversees the strength and conditioning program.

“He really knows who he's talking about, so that's cool to see how he sets up some of the progression pictures,” he said. “It was cool to see how he develops people.”

After his visit to Kansas State, he will start narrowing down his options. He said he will decide this summer.