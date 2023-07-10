“It was nice,” Campbell said. “I saw the dorms. The atmosphere was crazy. I’ve never seen that, especially at a basketball game. And the fans were great. It was just a nice campus all around. I got a chance to talk to one of the football players and he was real nice. It was a great campus all around.”

Campbell has been to Kansas on an unofficial visit and looks forward to returning. He liked what he saw during his visit in January.

Ernest Campbell , a wide receiver from Refugio, Texas, told Jayhawk Slant he plans to visit in October for the Oklahoma game.

The Jayhawks are in line to get an official visit from one of the fastest football players in the country.

Campbell’s biggest asset is his speed. He is the state champion in the 100m and 200m, turning in impressive times of 10.22 and 20.92. Kansas wide receivers coach Terrence Samuel likes more than just his speed.

“He said he likes my route range and that I can get open,” Campbell said. “I'm just not fast but I know how to use my speed. I jump off to the ball aggressively and I can use my body.”

He has been talking with Samuel since last season along with Assistant Director of Player Personnel Billy Bonneau.

“Me and Coach Samuel just talked where we were setting up the OV,” he said. “We were talking if I still planned to visit and I'm still taking it. I want to see the atmosphere and they offense they run. Me and Coach Samuel have a good connection and Coach Billy.”

Campbell has talked with Kansas head track Stanley Redwine about their program. Whatever school he chooses he plans to run track.

June and July have been busy months with recruits making verbal commitments after their official visits. But Campbell has held off because he does not want to rush through the process.

He has taken official visits to Nebraska, Texas A&M, and Texas Tech. Campbell said he is also talking with Florida State and Houston.

“I have patience with it because it is just new to me,” Campbell said. “I don't want it to be overwhelming. For me, I have my dad and my mom to help me with it, so I'm, I'm still going to take my time with it.”

When he gets ready to make his final decision there are several factors that will come into play.

“I’m looking for a school with a good Kinesiology program, and a good track and football program,” he said. “I want a coach that develops me. I want to have a good coaching staff all around. I don’t want a coach just sugaring it up, telling me how good I am.”