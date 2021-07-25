Keaton Kubecka will visit Kansas on Tuesday

The visits will pick up for one week when the dead period ends, and the Jayhawks are in line to get one from Keaton Kubecka.

The talented wide receiver from Austin Westlake will head with his family for a visit on Tuesday.

Kubecka has been communicating with Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.

“Me and him talk almost every week,” Kubecka said of Jones. “We stay in touch a lot and we just check on each other and see how each other's doing.”

One thing Kubecka has taken from his conversations with Jones they center around more than just football.

“He's a great guy,” Kubecka said. “One thing I noticed from him is he doesn't just talk about football. He checks on my family, asks how I'm doing, and what I've been up to on the week. He asks how workouts are going with the team. So, it really means a lot to me how he talks about more than football.”