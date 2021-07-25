Keaton Kubecka will visit Kansas on Tuesday
The visits will pick up for one week when the dead period ends, and the Jayhawks are in line to get one from Keaton Kubecka.
The talented wide receiver from Austin Westlake will head with his family for a visit on Tuesday.
Kubecka has been communicating with Kansas wide receivers coach Emmett Jones.
“Me and him talk almost every week,” Kubecka said of Jones. “We stay in touch a lot and we just check on each other and see how each other's doing.”
One thing Kubecka has taken from his conversations with Jones they center around more than just football.
“He's a great guy,” Kubecka said. “One thing I noticed from him is he doesn't just talk about football. He checks on my family, asks how I'm doing, and what I've been up to on the week. He asks how workouts are going with the team. So, it really means a lot to me how he talks about more than football.”
If you look at the track record of Jones, he has done well with tall receivers at Texas Tech and recruited some to Kansas. Jones likes the way Kubecka can use his size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds.
“The first time we talked, he said he really liked how I go up and get the ball,” he said. “The 50/50 ball I always come down with. One thing that we talked about, I need to work on my speed, but I kind of make up for that with route running. I'm getting faster and getting a lot better at that.”
He has already taken visits to Duke, Vanderbilt, and Texas A&M. After his visit to Kansas, he will stop at Houston two days later.
“All the schools that have offered me so far, I call them every week,” he said. “I’m building a lot of connections with different coaches. Really get to meet them and see what they're like. And I like all of them so far.”
Kubecka who is in the 2023 class said he is looking forward to his visit to Kansas.
“I'm excited for it,” he said. “I've been wanting to go to Kansas for a while. I'm excited just to see the campus, the facility, and everything it has to offer. I'm really stoked for it. I’m just excited just to see everything and take in the full experience.”