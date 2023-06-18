Kene Anene liked the Kansas community, commits to the Jayhawks
Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs was keeping close tabs on Kene Anene.
KU quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski recruits Minnesota and told Fuchs about Anene. Fuchs made a trip north to visit East Ridge High School in the spring. Fuchs watched him at the River Falls Mega Camp two weeks ago and that was all he needed to see.
Shortly after the camp, Anene received an offer from Kansas and set up an official visit. He arrived in Lawrence on Friday with his family and said everything was good the minute he stepped on campus.
“The visit was amazing,” Anene said. “I felt like I was able to connect with the coaching staff and players right when I got there.”
Since the recruiting development with Kansas was fairly new, Anene had conversations with Fuchs, but got to learn more about the offensive line during his visit.
“I’ve heard a lot about coach Fuchs and his ability to develop offensive linemen,” Anene said. “He has great energy and I’m excited to be coached by him.”
When Anene met with Lance Leipold and the staff before leaving campus he gave them his verbal commitment. He liked the community around the Kansas program, and it reminded him of his high school.
“I knew that it was the place for me because of the community surrounded by them,” he said. “At my school East Ridge, community is a big thing so to see that at Kansas is awesome. I also knew this was the right place because I felt a great connection when I hung out with other players.”
Anene talked about the stories he heard from the Kansas players and their experience.
“Michael Ford was my host, and he was great,” he said. “I got to hang with other players, and they were so welcoming. Learning some things from them was phenomenal.”
There were nine official visitors on campus and Anene was the last to leave. He left campus giving the coaching staff good news.
“They were pumped,” he said. “Especially when I told coach Zebrowski and the other staff, they were all really excited.”
Anene was getting interest from several schools including Iowa State, Colorado State, Air Force, North Dakota State and several others. He left Lawrence excited to be a Jayhawk.
“It feels wonderful to be committed,” he said. “Especially to a place that I know really wants me to be there. I’m super excited to join the Jayhawk family.”