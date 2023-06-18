Kansas offensive line coach Scott Fuchs was keeping close tabs on Kene Anene.

KU quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski recruits Minnesota and told Fuchs about Anene. Fuchs made a trip north to visit East Ridge High School in the spring. Fuchs watched him at the River Falls Mega Camp two weeks ago and that was all he needed to see.

Shortly after the camp, Anene received an offer from Kansas and set up an official visit. He arrived in Lawrence on Friday with his family and said everything was good the minute he stepped on campus.

“The visit was amazing,” Anene said. “I felt like I was able to connect with the coaching staff and players right when I got there.”

Since the recruiting development with Kansas was fairly new, Anene had conversations with Fuchs, but got to learn more about the offensive line during his visit.

“I’ve heard a lot about coach Fuchs and his ability to develop offensive linemen,” Anene said. “He has great energy and I’m excited to be coached by him.”