Kevin McCullar excited to finish out career at Kansas
Kevin McCullar, the 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas, is very much looking forward to finishing out his college career at Kansas. McCullar, in 78 games at Texas Tech, averaged 8.7 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news