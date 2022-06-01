Kevin McCullar Jr. skipping 2022 NBA Draft, headed to Kansas

Alongside an earlier decision from redshirt junior Jalen Wilson to also continue his college career in Lawrence, McCullar adds a valuable piece to a Jayhawks team that lost its top three scorers after winning a national title in April.

McCullar - who shot 40% from the field through 29 showings during his redshirt junior season in Lubbock - had been exploring the draft process following a decent 2021-22 campaign with the Red Raiders. After entering the transfer portal on April 27, McCullar committed to Kansas on May 19 despite remaining in the draft.

"At this stage of my life, KU offers me an opportunity to continue to improve my game while still being close to my family," McCullar said in his commitment posted to Twitter in May. "I am extremely thankful and excited for this opportunity, to represent such a historic basketball program. It’s an honor of a lifetime!"

Granted an invite to the NBA G League Elite Camp, McCullar showcased his skills on the same stage as Wilson and fellow Jayhawk David McCormack. He would go on to complete workouts with the Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, and New York Knicks before withdrawing his draft eligibility.

The six-foot-six guard joins a wide pool of Jayhawks vouching for a starting-five spot, including returners Dajuan Harris, Joseph Yesufu, Bobby Pettiford, and incoming freshman Grady Dick.