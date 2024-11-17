Key takeaways from the win over BYU

For once the ball bounced KU's way and they took advantage of the other team making more mistakes.

The numbers were not in KU's favor. BYU out-gained the Jayhawks, had more yards per play, more first downs and won the time of possession. The BYU defense held the Jayhawks to 2.2 yards per carry and their lowest offensive output in Big 12 play.

But the Jayhawks were opportunistic and the defense came up with big stops when needed. Here are some key takeaways from the win in Provo.

