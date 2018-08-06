Khalil Herbert, Dom Williams compete and support each other every day
Fall camp is filled with speculation about which players will win position battles. There are question marks with some, but one position that appears on solid ground is running back.
Looking at all of the positions and competition ongoing, the backfield returns most of the production and added a dynamic player in Pooka Williams.
But the two, known returning players this season are Dom Williams and Khalil Herbert.
Although they claim to be close friends they don’t agree on one thing. When asked how close they are Herbert said of Williams, “he’s like my little brother.”
When Williams was told how Herbert described him he responded, “no, no he’s like my little brother.”
Both had a good laugh back and forth but when it comes to being serious they back each other all the time. Herbert and Williams said they compete every day on and off the field but they support each other.
Their experience has given running backs coach Tony Hull and opportunity to work close with the group and help develop others.
“They're both experienced,” Hull said. “That's the that's the great thing about those two they are the total package. Having them allows us to do some things with other guys and not have to worry about development in certain areas.”
Williams and Herbert must also work out together. They both have packed on weight and look bigger than last year.
“They have changed their bodies so much this summer they look really, really good,” Hull said.
Hull described the duo as similar players with similar strengths.
“They can catch the ball in the backfield, they can pass protect, they can bang up in between the tackles and they can run with speed,” Hull said. “Those two guys are almost identical.”
Williams said there are some differences and that helps when they have to change-up their skillset.
“Every running back has their own touch,” Herbert said. “He (Dom) brings a lot of stuff to the table that I don't, and I bring some that he doesn't. So we kind of balance each other out.”
The one thing they have in common is they will be able to handle more physical pounding after a summer of adding weight to their frames. Combined they are up near 30 pounds over last year.
“I put a lot of work just staying in the weight room and the nutrition part,” Williams said. “The nutrition is a big part, eating and constantly putting back in the food that that you lost in the workouts. I feel like that's one of the biggest things and the strength coach coaches are great. They kept working us every day and pushing us.”
Williams and Herbert both gave credit to strength and conditioning coach Zach Woodfin and his staff. Sunday was the first practice in pads and Herbert was ready to see what extra muscle will do for his game.
“Coach Woodfin, his staff and the nutritionist had us work hard gaining weight and putting it on the right way,” Herbert said. “A lot of us look the part and are a lot bigger. I'm excited to see it in pads and feel the difference and see how it works out.”