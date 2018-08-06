Fall camp is filled with speculation about which players will win position battles. There are question marks with some, but one position that appears on solid ground is running back.

Looking at all of the positions and competition ongoing, the backfield returns most of the production and added a dynamic player in Pooka Williams.

But the two, known returning players this season are Dom Williams and Khalil Herbert.

Although they claim to be close friends they don’t agree on one thing. When asked how close they are Herbert said of Williams, “he’s like my little brother.”

When Williams was told how Herbert described him he responded, “no, no he’s like my little brother.”

Both had a good laugh back and forth but when it comes to being serious they back each other all the time. Herbert and Williams said they compete every day on and off the field but they support each other.

Their experience has given running backs coach Tony Hull and opportunity to work close with the group and help develop others.

“They're both experienced,” Hull said. “That's the that's the great thing about those two they are the total package. Having them allows us to do some things with other guys and not have to worry about development in certain areas.”