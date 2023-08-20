Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has kept busy throughout fall camp whether he is having his players draw up their own plays or keeping his quarterback ready as he’s dealing with back tightness, there has been plenty to address as the Jayhawks are fastly approaching week one.





Keeping Daniels sharp when he is limited in practice

As Jalon Daniels continues to be limited in fall camp, Jason Bean and Cole Ballard have taken a lot of snaps in his absence. Kotelnicki described the process of keeping Daniels sharp heading into the season in a calm manner.

“The same way you would with any injured player,” Kotelnicki said. “You manufacture and make sure they understand the mental reps that are necessary.”

While nothing can compare to real reps, it appears that Daniels is taking the adapted process very seriously.

“Oftentimes, he'll be in my ear and whisper, ‘He needs to field the ball here,’ or ‘that was really good’" Kotelnicki said of Daniels. “He's really quick to compliment his teammates when he sees they recognize a good read.”

The Jayhawk coaching staff is also sure to keep Daniels busy in the film room as the beginning of the season approaches

“We have a whole cutup that we make for these guys to watch and have him stay engaged,” Kotelnicki said. “We do those things off the field for him to make sure he stay engaged. But it's good.”

