Kotelnicki working with Jalon Daniels, versatility of Mike Ford
Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki has kept busy throughout fall camp whether he is having his players draw up their own plays or keeping his quarterback ready as he’s dealing with back tightness, there has been plenty to address as the Jayhawks are fastly approaching week one.
Keeping Daniels sharp when he is limited in practice
As Jalon Daniels continues to be limited in fall camp, Jason Bean and Cole Ballard have taken a lot of snaps in his absence. Kotelnicki described the process of keeping Daniels sharp heading into the season in a calm manner.
“The same way you would with any injured player,” Kotelnicki said. “You manufacture and make sure they understand the mental reps that are necessary.”
While nothing can compare to real reps, it appears that Daniels is taking the adapted process very seriously.
“Oftentimes, he'll be in my ear and whisper, ‘He needs to field the ball here,’ or ‘that was really good’" Kotelnicki said of Daniels. “He's really quick to compliment his teammates when he sees they recognize a good read.”
The Jayhawk coaching staff is also sure to keep Daniels busy in the film room as the beginning of the season approaches
“We have a whole cutup that we make for these guys to watch and have him stay engaged,” Kotelnicki said. “We do those things off the field for him to make sure he stay engaged. But it's good.”
Michael Ford 's work ethic a key on the offensive line
Offensive lineman Michael Ford Jr. can play anywhere on the offensive line, and as Kotelnicki described, he’s proven it.
“Literally played a game last year, he played center guard and tackle,” Kotelnicki said.
Ford transferred from Buffalo with Kotelnicki, Scott Fuchs and Lance Leipold, so the coaching staff knew what they were getting with him. When asked if they expected Ford to be able to compete at a power five level, Kotelnicki was able to clearly define the idea of Ford being a solid player for the Jayhawks.
“When a young man demonstrates the capability and the buy-in to just get better every day, and they don't miss practice and they're always available and they're always dependable, that seems to be a very common denominator about people who have success in college football at any level. And he's that,” Kotelnicki said.
“And so if you ask me if this guy's going to be gritty and get better every day and grit it out, could he play at the Power Five level? Man, I would say, ‘Yeah,’ because he does those things.”
The transition into power five football is doable for players like Ford, and Kotelnicki is 100 percent behind him. Kotelnicki has seen it before as a coach at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he coached Jake Kumerow who played for the Buffalo Bills as recently as 2022.
With an offensive line that also includes division two transfer Dominick Puni, the Kansas coaching staff has a reason to be adamant that if an athlete buys into the system, they can make it work at any level.
Ballard emerges as third string quarterback
True freshman quarterback Cole Ballard has impressed throughout fall camp in a room that had its top two spots firmly decided. However, the chase for the third-string spot was up for grabs at the beginning of camp.
There are several players in the Kansas quarterback room with experience under their belt, but Ballard seems to be the next man up should something happen to Bean and Daniels.
“Cole has been taking most of the three reps right now and he's earned those,” Kotelnicki said. “He's got some moxie and savvy that you really don't anticipate seeing from somebody who's in their very first fall football camp in college football. He's doing good.”
The all-state player from Indiana was also an All-Academic student athlete. Kotelnicki is enjoying having Ballard being able to come in and not slow down practice while Daniels is injured.
“He's allowed us the ability to go out there and continue to practice and have confidence that we can still train and develop the other positions without having to really lessen what we do offensively,” Kotelnicki said.
Also having a big impact on Ballard’s intelligence, is coming from a football family. His father Chris is the general manager of the Indianapolis Colts.