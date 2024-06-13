The Kansas coaching staff is hoping to keep their pipeline going with the state of Arizona. Last season the Jayhawks landed four recruits from the state and this season have a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Anderson Kopp.

This weekend they will get an opportunity to add to the list when Garrett Martin takes his official visit.

Martin, a defensive end, is rated the sixth best prospect in the state. Defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu is working as the lead recruiter for him. He said the two talk about several topics, and it is not always centered around football.

“We talked about pretty much everything,” Martin said. “From how they run their defense, how it fit in that defense, to the weather, to my favorite thing to do in my free time. It's honestly such an amazing time every time I'm on the phone with Coach Onatolu.

“It's not just about football. It's also about me as a person. We have been trying to build a genuine connection.”