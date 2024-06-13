KU hoping to keep Arizona success going with Garrett Martin
The Kansas coaching staff is hoping to keep their pipeline going with the state of Arizona. Last season the Jayhawks landed four recruits from the state and this season have a verbal commitment from offensive lineman Anderson Kopp.
This weekend they will get an opportunity to add to the list when Garrett Martin takes his official visit.
Martin, a defensive end, is rated the sixth best prospect in the state. Defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu is working as the lead recruiter for him. He said the two talk about several topics, and it is not always centered around football.
“We talked about pretty much everything,” Martin said. “From how they run their defense, how it fit in that defense, to the weather, to my favorite thing to do in my free time. It's honestly such an amazing time every time I'm on the phone with Coach Onatolu.
“It's not just about football. It's also about me as a person. We have been trying to build a genuine connection.”
Martin looks forward to the visit and has followed the Kansas program.
"I love what they're building, and I'm really excited,” he said. “I'm excited to see the culture and how Leipold and his whole coaching staff is changing the trajectory of Kansas football. As everyone knows, Kansas has always been a big basketball school. But now, he’s changing the trajectory of the program, like, it's definitely a football school, too.”
There are some connections to the area for Martin. His aunt, uncle and cousins live in Overland Park. He has been to the area before and would be an attraction to have family close by.
“I love Kansas,” he said. “I have family out there. I'm really excited to see the culture, get really close to all the coaches and see the city.”
Martin said he has been talking with coaches from TCU, Washington and Wisconsin. He has a visit set with TCU after Kansas, and said his focus is down to two schools.
“I definitely narrowed it down to really just TCU and Kansas,” he said. “Those are schools that I like, and I fit very well with their defensive scheme. I'm going to make a decision, hopefully real soon.”