KU men's basketball team spent Tuesday night shopping for families in need

Dejuan Harris was having a good time inside of Walmart on Tuesday night (JayhawkSlant.com)
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant
Editor
Tuesday night was certainly a special one for Bill Self, his staff, and the University of Kansas men's basketball team. A little after 9:00 PM on Tuesday night, members of the University of Kansas men's basketball team, the coaching staff, several wives and others associated with the program, arrived inside the Walmart off Iowa Street for an annual event.

Presented with a list and shopping cart, every member of the University of Kansas men's basketball team gathered gifts for families in need.

