The Jayhawks will kick off against Houston on the road in a game slated for a 3:05 p.m. kickoff. It will be televised on ESPNU. Here are game notes, depth charts, and staff predictions.

Kansas notes

JAYHAWKS TRAVEL TO HOUSTON FOR 2ND STRAIGHT ROAD TEST

Sitting at 2-0 to start the season for the first time since 2011, the Kansas Jayhawks are set to travel south this week to take on Houston for the fourth all-time meeting between the two programs. The last time the teams met came in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, where Kansas topped Houston 42-13 behind quarterback Jason Swanson, who earned bowl game MVP honors. Kansas is coming off a thrilling 55-42 overtime win at West Virginia, becoming the first team in college football to win by 13 points in overtime since Central Michigan in 1998. Cornerback Cobee Bryant sealed the win with an interception he returned for a touchdown to make the final margin of victory 13. Houston is 1-1 and has played a total of five overtime periods over its first two games. The Cougars won at UTSA 37-35 in triple overtime to open the season on Sept. 3, before falling at Texas Tech 33-30 in double overtime. The game will be televised on ESPNU with Kevin Brown and Hutson Mason on the call. JAYHAWK QUICK HITS • The number one scoring team in the country at 55.5 points per game, the Kansas Jayhawks have gotten off to a convincing start to open the 2022 season. • The Jayhawks rank fourth in the country in scoring offense at 52.5 points per game, which accounts for offensive touchdowns only. Kansas has of course added two Cobee Bryant touchdowns to their total this year, via a field goal block return for a touchdown and an interception return for a score. • Not only does Kansas rank fourth in scoring offense, the Jayhawks are first in the country in third down conversion percentage at 73.9, 12th in rushing offense at 248.5 yards per game, tied for first nationally in sacks allowed at zero and seventh in fewest tackles-for-loss allowed at 2.50. Kansas is also averaging 9.2 yards per touch, which ranks sixth in the country. • Sophomore running back Devin Neal is tied for first in the country with five total touchdowns in two games this season. Neal has four rushing scores and one receiving touchdown. He’s the first Jayhawk since Jake Sharp in 2009 to have five total touchdowns in the first two games of the season and first Kansas player since Jon Cornish in 2005 to have four rushing touchdowns in the first two games of the year. Neal has 10 total touchdowns over his last four games played. • Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for 219 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in Saturday’s win over West Virginia. It marked the second time in his career that Daniels threw for 200 yards with three touchdowns and no turnovers. In the overtime win over Texas last year, Daniels threw for 202 yards, three touchdowns and no picks. Daniels has now thrown at least one touchdown pass in six straight games. • The Kansas offense has 10 rushing touchdowns, which is tied for third nationally on the season. The Jayhawks are also averaging 7.5 yards per carry, which ranks third behind Alabama and Air Force. • Linebacker Rich Miller led Kansas with 12 total tackles on Saturday, recording the second double-digit tackle game of his Kansas career. He had 14 stops last year at Duke. Safety Kenny Logan Jr., also recorded a double-digit tackle game with 10 against the Mountaineers, registering the seventh of his career. • Linebacker Craig Young, who transferred to Kansas in January from Ohio State, had the first two pass breakups of his Kansas career against West Virginia and also totaled seven tackles. • Through two games, Kansas has a 20-0 advantage in points off turnovers.

Houston game notes

• Houston and Kansas are meeting for the fourth time in the history of the programs and first since the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl. The Jayhawks have won all three previous matchups, holding the Cougars to 13 points in each game. • Houston has won seven consecutive home openers dating to 2015. The Cougars’ seven straight home-opening victories is the longest streak in program history. During that stretch, Houston has averaged 44.0 points per game and outscored opponents 308-93. • The Cougars open the home slate against a current Big 12 Conference opponent for the first time since hosting Kansas on Sept. 1, 1994. The Jayhawks, who were then a member of the Big Eight Conference, defeated Houston, a member of the Southwest Conference, 35-13. • The Cougars have won 14 of their last 16 home openers and are 46-30 all-time in home openers. Houston is 35-12 all-time at TDECU Stadium and has won its last six games at the facility dating to Nov. 14, 2020. • Since the start of the 2006 season, Houston is 25-8 in non-conference home games, outscoring opponents 1,380-693 in that stretch. The Cougars have won 12 of their last 14 home non-conference matchups dating to Sept. 6, 2014, against Grambling. • Houston saw its 12-game regular season win streak snapped during last Saturday’s 33-30 double overtime victory at Texas Tech. The 12-game regular season win streak was Houston’s longest since winning as many from Sept. 3-Nov. 25, 2011. The Cougars had also won seven straight regular season road games, the longest for the program since winning nine consecutive from Nov. 14, 1987 to Sept. 23, 1989. • The Cougars opened their season with a three-overtime win at UTSA and a double-overtime loss at Texas Tech. It marked the first time in program history that Houston had played back-to-back overtime games. It is also the most overtime games the Cougars have played in a single season since 2000. Houston and UTSA are the only schools nationally to have played multiple overtime games this season. • Houston has scored 10-plus points in 100 consecutive games (Sept. 2014-present). The Cougars have scored 21-plus points in 42 consecutive regular season home games (Sept. 2014-present). • Houston is the preseason favorite to win The American Athletic Conference for the first time since 2016. The Cougars are in search of their second American Athletic Conference title and first since 2015. A season ago, the Cougars posted an 8-0 record in league play, marking just the second undefeated conference season in program history. • The Cougars are coming off a 12-2 season, appearance in The American title game and victory in the Birmingham Bowl against Auburn. After losing to Texas Tech during Week 1 a season ago, the Cougars ran off 11 consecutive victories. Houston is looking to make some history in 2022. The Cougars have never won 10-plus games in consecutive years.

Kansas depth chart (click to enlarge)

Houston depth chart

STAFF PREDICTIONS: KU vs Houston

Randy Withers

Houston’s offense is led by a QB Kansas fans know well. Clayton Tune committed to David Beaty on two occasions and has flashed the arm and athleticism that had him high on the Jayhawks list. That said, the Cougars enter Saturday’s matchup 1-1, with Tune totaling 472 passing yards through the first two weeks of the season. His top target, Nathaniel Dell, has 12 catches to his credit for 170 yards and two TDs, highlighted by a 62-yard score. Despite that, UH’s best weapon may be in the backfield. USC transfer Brandon Campbell. A four-star prospect that graduated early, the 5-10, 210-pound runner is averaging 4.2 yards per carry that was clocked at 4.58 in the forty and has great agility. The story of this game will be the Kansas offense versus Houston’s defense. The Cougars have good athletes, but KU’s multiple sets and option looks have Dana Holgorsen’s full attention. Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks stacked RB corps will find running lanes against UH, but the test will be KU’s receivers against the Cougars secondary. After an impressive showing against WVU, Holgorsen’s DBs will be ready. I see this coming down, again, to the Jayhawks offensive line. If Mike Novitsky and Co. can neutralize a Houston defensive front that is not nearly as good as WVU’s, the Jayhawks have a great chance to be 3-0 after Saturday. Kansas 34

Houston 20



Conner Becker

Ah, Week 3. Houston. If you’d asked me about this game a month ago, I’d say Kansas wouldn’t have much of a prayer. But after the best 2-0 start this program has had since 2011, it’s a different matchup. The Tipico spread is down to 8.5 (HOU), making this matchup a bit more interesting after both teams forced overtime(s) last weekend against Big 12 opponents. The Cougars fell to Texas Tech, 33-30, in 2OT in Lubbock after trailing 14-6 at halftime. Houston starter Clayton Tune completed 20-39 passes for 266 yards, hitting primary target Nathaniel Dell for nearly half that yardage. Defensively, Houston had to settle down in the second half, similarly to Kansas, before making any dents in the Red Raiders’ offense. And after allowing just a field goal in the second half in Lubbock, I’d say that’s a solid defense that can shape up when asked, especially against the run. The Cougars held Texas Tech to 117 yards on the ground between three running backs. I believe Devin Neal/Daniel Hishaw can work with that, but we’ll see. I don’t think we’ve had enough glimpses of Seven Morrison or Ky Thomas, yet either. I’m still convinced that Kansas is working out the kinks. Yes, the game in West Virginia was a great display of a team that’s resilient and can dig themselves out of a hole. But at the end of the night, the KU defense gave up 501 yards of Mountaineers’ offense and never established firm control over JT Daniels in the second half. The KU offense is rolling right now and will look to take another step this week behind starter Jalon Daniels - who had a field day last week for 219 yards through the air on 18 completions. Houston’s pass rush isn’t great, giving up 351 yards last weekend, and might be an avenue for OC Kotelnicki to mix in more names from the receivers' room. If Kansas wins at Houston, it’ll be because (1) the defense stepped up big, (2) Daniels stretches out his arm, and (3) Houston comes out way too hot in their home opener. Can the Jayhawks go 3-0 for the first time since 2009? They’re not far off, but maybe I’m still sleeping through JOUR 415. I guess we’ll see. Houston 27

Kansas 20

Jon Kirby