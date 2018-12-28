Ky Thomas already had a scholarship offer from the Jayhawks. But the new staff re-evaluated Thomas and wanted to make sure he knew his offer still stood.

Thomas was informed he had his offer by Jayhawks head coach Les Miles.

“It was a great feeling,” Thomas said of the news. “I wasn’t expecting it to be exciting as it was at first because I already had an offer. But I had a chance to speak with Les Miles and it was pretty insane. It didn’t feel real at the time.”

This season Thomas was the Topeka City Offensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row. He rushed for 1650 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He said his phone conversation with Miles didn’t start centered around football.

“At first we didn’t even talk about football,” Thomas said. “He was asking me how I was doing and how basketball is going. Then we talked a little bit about football and he told me about watching my film. He told me I was explosive and how I would fit into the offense.”

Thomas also spoke with Clint Bowen. He said there is a long-standing relationship with Bowen since he coached his father, Tobian, in semi-pro football in the late 90’s.

“He and my dad go way back,” Thomas said.

This week Thomas we re-offered by Kansas and Kansas State. That is a good feeling to have the two Power Five in-state schools on the board and Thomas knows there are expectations.

“It feels good but at the same time it could be a lot of pressure,” he said. “Because I have those offers, I am expected to perform at a high level every time I step on the field. But it is a good feeling because I don’t have to worry about offers and I have to show why I have those offers.”

Thomas doesn’t have any plans yet to visit schools for junior days. He is playing basketball for Topeka High and he hasn’t heard of future junior day dates with the schools recruiting him. He is ahead of the game since he is only junior and has a checklist what he is looking for.

“I’m looking for the schools that show me the most love and wants me the most,” Thomas said. “I want a school that will take me in and that is like a family environment. I will also be looking at the scheme of the offense and how I will fit in and be used. The fan base will play a big part because going out there and seeing the fans makes it more exciting.”