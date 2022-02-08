Kyron Johnson has success at Senior Bowl, talks about KU
Last week Kyron Johnson was creating a lot of buzz from analysts at the Senior Bowl. During the week of practice he stood out in one-on-one competition with his speed off the edge.
There were several mentions about his play on social media and he admitted he had to learn about it from his mother, Stephanie.
He said it started with advice from his agent to move to the front of the line in drills and his pass rushing skills were noticed after that.
“He told me to put myself in front of the line,” Johnson said. “You got to push your way up there.”
After his performances earlier in the week he heard that his name was mentioned a lot.
“I started hearing about myself blowing up on social media,” Johnson said. “Well, I didn't see it. My mom saw it, and she was sending me messages like, ‘Did you see what they are saying on social media? They were saying you went against the first-round offensive lineman and then you put another guy on the ground.’”
Playing in the Reese’s Senior Bowl has helped Johnson get more notice among the NFL scouts.
“When we were watching film, coaches were saying they like the fact of how fast I am when it comes to running to the ball,” he said. “They're saying ‘Man, you looked great. You did great. You showed out. Definitely made an impression on all the scouts.’”
Johnson had his success at Kansas coming off the edge as a defensive end where he led the team in tackles for a loss and sacks. At the Senior Bowl several scouts told him they like him as a linebacker.
He said he knew he could play with the best players and even left the event surprised at the overall success he had.
“I'm a little surprised,” Johnson said. “But then again, I knew deep down that I could do it. But I'm still shocked at how well I did it. For the most part, I was surprised, but I was just having fun.”
Johnson will get back to focusing on his training sessions in Prosper, Tex. working out at Built 4 It Athletes and prepare for the Pro Day and combine.
“I’m just getting myself ready for those,” he said.
Johnson spent a short time around Lance Leipold and the KU coaching staff, but he believes everything is in good hands with the program.
“I feel like the program is going good,” he said. “They got a couple of leaders who stayed back and actually got an extra year and is going to keep playing. I personally think Coach Leipold has it down to a T.
“Even though I only got to know him for a semester, I honestly think he's one of those coaches that's like, once you leave, you can really see what he actually doing. I believe that with Coach Leipold he is going to change the program direction for sure.”