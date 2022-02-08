Kyron Johnson has success at Senior Bowl, talks about KU

Last week Kyron Johnson was creating a lot of buzz from analysts at the Senior Bowl. During the week of practice he stood out in one-on-one competition with his speed off the edge.

There were several mentions about his play on social media and he admitted he had to learn about it from his mother, Stephanie.

He said it started with advice from his agent to move to the front of the line in drills and his pass rushing skills were noticed after that.

“He told me to put myself in front of the line,” Johnson said. “You got to push your way up there.”

After his performances earlier in the week he heard that his name was mentioned a lot.

“I started hearing about myself blowing up on social media,” Johnson said. “Well, I didn't see it. My mom saw it, and she was sending me messages like, ‘Did you see what they are saying on social media? They were saying you went against the first-round offensive lineman and then you put another guy on the ground.’”