Kyron Johnson, Mike Novitsky reflect before home opener

Friday's week one matchup with South Dakota will be Kansas' chance to score their first win since 2019. For upperclassmen leaders Kyron Johnson and Mike Novitsky, it's what their group has been grinding towards throughout this past summer and fall camp.

Seniors like Johnson have become leaders during fall camp and will be putting quite a bit on their back this season as the wheels get moving.

He's also become a competitive force at practice, stirring up battles and building some competitive chemistry within the defense. Johnson shared his experiences going head-to-head with redshirt junior offensive lineman Earl Bostick Jr.

"The only reason why like going against Earl is because we've been here so long," he said.

He continued: "Me and him got experience with one another. We know each other. It's to the point where, how can we beat each other now? We literally are fighting each other at this point, to see if I can get past him, or if he can block me. He's a good player."

Johnson has been regarded as one of the fastest players on this roster by Coach Borland. He smiled at the question of whether or not he could beat Jason Bean in a foot race.

Impressed with Bean's speed, Johnson touched on the flashes he's seen from the former North Texas starter.

"He can go from zero to 100 like that," he said. "To see him transition like that is like, 'Okay'. It makes me have to get on my tall horse because I'm a little bigger body than that. I have to really pick up my pace too, but seeing that, I like it. It's cool. He's a fast QB. I haven't seen that here in a while."