Podcast: KSU predictions, Stan Weber on the show, the portal

in other news
What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?
Jalen Montonati, one of the top players in the 2026 class, was on hand for Late Night in the Phog.
Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State
Kansas will look to continue building momentum in a road trip to play Kansas State.
Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme
Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.
Watch: Lance Leipold previews Sunflower Showdown
Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.
Detailed Stats: Closer look at the numbers from the Houston game
Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.
in other news
What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?
Jalen Montonati, one of the top players in the 2026 class, was on hand for Late Night in the Phog.
Lance Leipold on preparing for rivalry game against Kansas State
Kansas will look to continue building momentum in a road trip to play Kansas State.
Chris Klieman said they have to be ready for KU's offensive scheme
Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.
The Jayhawks are coming off a convincing win over Houston and get ready for the Sunflower Showdown. Welcome into the podcast this week:
- Look back at the Houston game where things clicked on offense and defense
- We break down the Sunflower Showdown and give our predictions
- Stan Weber, the color analyst of Kansas State joins us
- Why the portal will be the most important part of recruiting
Listen on the Jayhawk Slant audio player
Other ways to listen to the podcast
- OLB
- PRO
- ATH
- RB
- WDE
- CB
- OLB
- TE
- WR
- SDE