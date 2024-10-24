Advertisement

Podcast: KSU predictions, Stan Weber on the show, the portal
Slant Staff
The Jayhawks are coming off a convincing win over Houston and get ready for the Sunflower Showdown. Welcome into the podcast this week:


- Look back at the Houston game where things clicked on offense and defense

- We break down the Sunflower Showdown and give our predictions

- Stan Weber, the color analyst of Kansas State joins us

- Why the portal will be the most important part of recruiting


