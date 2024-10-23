Watch: Brian Borland talks about the Kansas State offense

Brian Borland recapped the Houston game and creating turnovers. He talked about the Kansas State offense and what challenges they present.
Watch everything Borland had to say.
Chris Klieman said they have to communicate better or they will have trouble with KU's offense. More from Klieman.
Lance Leipold gave a recap of the win over Houston and talked about the matchup against Kansas State.
Some interesting numbers when taking a deep dive into the advanced statistics from the Houston game.
Here are the PFF offensive grades from the Houston game and snap counts.
