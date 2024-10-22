What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?

in other news
Watch: Devin Neal on chasing school records, win over Houston
Devin Neal is closing in on several school records and talked about the win over Houston.
Watch: Jalon Daniels on the offensive performance, win over Houston
Jalon Daniels led a balanced offense and started to get all phases clicking.
Watch: Cobee Bryant talks about his three interceptions, school record
Cobee Bryant picked off three passes against Houston tying a school record. Bryant talked about his game and the win.
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Houston game
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Houston during his post-game press conference.
Quick recap: Jayhawks beat Houston 42-14
Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks 42-14 win over Houston.
Jalen Montonati, the 6-foot-7, 165-pound small forward from Owasso (OK) High School, took his second unofficial visit to Kansas this past weekend for Late Night in the Phog.
What did Jalen Montonati think about his time in Lawrence? For the very latest, click here.
