Watch: Devin Neal on chasing school records, win over Houston

Watch: Devin Neal on chasing school records, win over Houston

Devin Neal is closing in on several school records and talked about the win over Houston.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Jalon Daniels on the offensive performance, win over Houston

Watch: Jalon Daniels on the offensive performance, win over Houston

Jalon Daniels led a balanced offense and started to get all phases clicking.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Cobee Bryant talks about his three interceptions, school record

Watch: Cobee Bryant talks about his three interceptions, school record

Cobee Bryant picked off three passes against Houston tying a school record. Bryant talked about his game and the win.

 • Jon Kirby
Watch: Lance Leipold after the Houston game

Watch: Lance Leipold after the Houston game

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold talked about the win over Houston during his post-game press conference.

 • Jon Kirby
Quick recap: Jayhawks beat Houston 42-14

Quick recap: Jayhawks beat Houston 42-14

Here is the fast recap of the Jayhawks 42-14 win over Houston.

 • Sam Winton

Published Oct 22, 2024
What did Jalen Montonati think about his visit to Kansas?
Shay Wildeboor  •  JayhawkSlant
Editor
@JayhawkSlant

Jalen Montonati, the 6-foot-7, 165-pound small forward from Owasso (OK) High School, took his second unofficial visit to Kansas this past weekend for Late Night in the Phog.

What did Jalen Montonati think about his time in Lawrence? For the very latest, click here.

